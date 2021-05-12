Slovak Telekom And T-Mobile Czech Republic Select Amdocs Next Generation OSS Solution And Atrinet Network Discovery Solution To Modernize Network Device Discovery And Management

ST. LOUIS and HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and Atrinet, a leading provider of network management solutions, today announced that Slovak Telekom, a multi-play communications service provider in Slovakia, and T-Mobile Czech Republic, have selected Amdocs and Atrinet to accelerate its inventory workflows for greater growth and agility.

Under the deal, Amdocs will be part of Slovak Telekom's & T-Mobile Czech Republic's operations support systems (OSS) upgrade, with end-to-end responsibility for the delivery of the Amdocs resource inventory system and Atrinet's discovery and automation solution. Together, this end-to-end solution will help Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile modernize and consolidate inventory and discovery platforms as it meets the growing demand for more network capacity and business agility.

"As a long-time leader in technology and innovation in Slovakia, we are always striving to become even more agile and responsive to changing business needs and market trends," said Jozef Lachkovič, Head of Technology Transformation & Optimization at Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic. "With network device discovery and management solutions from Amdocs and Atrinet, we will be able to quickly and efficiently consolidate and synchronize our inventory and discovery platforms and most importantly deliver a consistent customer experience on top of it all."

"One of the keys to profitability for today's communications service provider is the ability to improve productivity while controlling operating costs," said Efi Levi, CEO at Atrinet. "Automating the network inventory and discovery process enables service providers to easily find costly gaps, rapidly update their network device and logical connections matrix and quickly roll out services as needed. Atrinet is proud to be part of this modernizing platform," adds Levi.

"As service providers strive to become more agile and responsive to growing demands for greater network capacity, higher speeds and reduced costs, network inventory remains a cornerstone of network operations and productivity," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. "We are pleased that Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic have selected Amdocs' next generation OSS solution to help innovate and automate inventory and discovery operations while improving network resource planning and operations efficiency."

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

About Atrinet

Atrinet ( www.atrinet.com) is a software vendor and services company specializing in network transitions and multi-vendor SDN enablement. Atrinet's comprehensive suite of products and services make legacy and emerging network technologies seamlessly interact and evolve enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to transform their networks to meet today's demands using NetACE®, a unique model-driven, DevOps-enabled, network discovery and automation framework.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021.

