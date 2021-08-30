Slope Software Raises $2 Million To Grow Its Actuarial Modeling Platform

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope Software, the Atlanta insurtech startup that is modernizing actuarial modeling for insurers, today announced a $2.0 million investment led by Tech Square Ventures, a leading early-stage investment firm. Tech Square will be joined in the round by Alerion Ventures and Charlotte Angel Fund, with significant participation from existing investor Cofounders Capital.

Vasant Kamath, a General Partner at Tech Square Ventures, said, "We are excited to partner with Slope to drive adoption of its unique modeling platform in this large, worldwide market. The Company has seen significant growth in both customers and pipeline, and we believe that Slope can become a leader of the future for this market."

Slope is a 100% cloud-native actuarial modeling ecosystem that merges multiple disparate processes into a single unified platform. Slope reduces the labor required at every step, eliminates IT overhead, and provides seamless access to data analysis which empowers teams to develop insights and build value quickly and efficiently. Slope has achieved proven success with its innovative solution, delivering as much as 95% efficiency gains to its customers.

"It is time for the insurance sector to embrace new technology and methods in its actuarial work," said Andy Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Slope. "With the support of our investors, Slope is well positioned to transform the way actuarial work is performed across the industry."

Slope simplifies and streamlines actuarial operations workflows across a wide range of use cases, including reserve calculations, product pricing, asset-liability management, embedded value, and capital projections.

