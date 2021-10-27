Slip Dress, Silk, Venus Dresses, Available At KESNYC.COM

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for an elegant slip dress for a night out on the town (or a sensual night in)? Shop KES's signature silk garments and Venus dresses, available in KESNYC.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for an elegant slip dress for a night out on the town (or a sensual night in)? Shop KES's signature silk garments and Venus dresses, available in KESNYC.COM. Get 5% OFF (Coupon code: dresses-21) Expires 10-31-21.

New York-based luxury fashion designer KES creates elevated essentials that transition effortlessly from day to night. Made from the highest quality and ethically sourced materials, the brand's sustainable garments are designed to adapt seamlessly into your lifestyle.

Slip DressThe KES Triangle Slip Dress is offered in a range of colors, but a favorite option, unique to this silhouette, is Organic Lac Beetle. Part of a centuries-old tradition of using organic dyes to imbue garments with rich, earthly hues, no two Organic Lac Beetle dyed dresses are the same. Each garment is uniquely dyed by a local artisan.

An option for all Seasons, the slip dress is an easy go-to when you need an effortlessly elegant look for weekend errands in the Summer, or layered up for colder months. For the perfect Fall layer, style the KES ⅞ Triangle Dress with a long-sleeved bodysuit under it for warmth, add boots of your preferred height, we recommend knee-high this season, grab a silk face mask , still the most necessary and elevated accessory—and you're set for crisp fall days.

The silhouettes offered in the KES core slip dress collection range from mini to maxi, with some offering an eyebrow raising slit that are not for the faint of heart. KES's signature style is designed for any moment and mood.

Silk DressKES's silk dress is the anchor of a well-curated wardrobe. Arguably the most versatile wardrobe piece, the dress was originally designed to be an undergarment; and while we certainly do recommend the garment for date night "sleepwear"; the simple silk garment has evolved to become a timelessly chic style choice for a cocktail party. Just ask Shanina Shaik, spotted recently looking stunning in the KES Elongated Recycled Slip Dress at a cocktail party in Los Angeles. This gorgeous style is sustainably created using the scraps of material left over from the cutting phase of production, selected to be reworked from other KES styles and expertly pieced together to create an evening-ready, curve-hugging silhouette. The recycled dresses are part of KES' efforts to create a sustainable cycle in which the styles from the collection can be repaired and remade into beautiful, new pieces.

The Venus DressesKES's signature Venus Dresses are designed in a flattering one-shoulder silhouette and cut on the bias from luxurious, biodegradable Silk Charmeuse. The design references the artful drape of the legendary Greek sculpture, the Venus De Milo. The mid-length dress features an asymmetric hem and inspired ruching for an effortless, flattering draped effect to highlight your inner goddess.

Unique to the collection's chic capsule of wardrobe staples rendered in silk is the focus on sustainability that carries as much weight as the importance of designing for timeless style. KES's Venus Dresses are available in an array of neutral and vibrant hues including Quartz, Teal, Aurum, and Black.

Fashion Designer, Lia Kes Fashion designer Lia Kes is the founder and creative director of KES. KES is a sustainable luxury brand that produces sustainable garments that merge elevated sophistication with everyday wear. While most recently recognized for their ubiquitous silk and cotton face masks, sold and donated in equal amounts over the last two years, KES's collection truly hinges on refined luxury. With an emphasis on sustainability and long-term wear, KES designs essential pieces for multi-dimensional women that transition seamlessly throughout the demands of their lifestyles. One could assemble a complete wardrobe from KES' selection of silk silhouettes. Highlighted styles include the best-selling Fortuna Silk Jumpsuit, an everyday essential for women on the go who expect nothing less than luxury from their comfortable basics.

KES is focused on solving the throw-away, season-specific problem that has put fashion front and center in the spiral of unsustainable consumerism. The quality and weight of the silks sourced and selected ensure that KES women's dresses bought today will still look stunning when worn out to dinner seven years down the line. Yes—we're talking about that kind of timeless style and quality; buy now and wear forever.

