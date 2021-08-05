Slinger Bag To Present At The OTCQB Venture Virtual Conference

BALTIMORE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slinger® (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand launched in 2020 and focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, today announced that Mike Ballardie, Slinger Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST.

Mr. Ballardie will provide the live virtual audience with a corporate overview about the Company, discuss its progress in successful expansion into the global tennis market with the Slinger Bag Tennis Ball Launcher, the Company's launch of its highly anticipated AI-driven app, and Slinger's growth plans for its 2021 fiscal year.

The presentation will run for roughly 25 minutes, with a Q&A to follow. Slinger Bag invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com . There is no cost to attend the conference or ask questions during the presentation.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/login-registration

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .

About Slinger®:Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all ball sport categories. With the vision to become a leading connected sports company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through itsSlinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is primed to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

