Slinger Bag Partners With Ultimate Tennis Showdown

BALTIMORE, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG ), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has agreed a partnership agreement with Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS).

UTS is a competitive and innovative tennis league that experiments with different formats and rules with an aim to attract a larger and younger tennis fanbase. Inspired by e-sports, it's a fan-centric league that places the players' and coaches' personalities at the center of the show.

As part of the agreement, Slinger Bag will sponsor UTS for its upcoming event, billed The Unpredictables, taking place May 24-25 at the prestigious Mouratoglou Academy on the French Riviera.

The event will place Slinger Bag amongst some of the world's best tennis players with the biggest personalities on the Tour, including ATP number three Daniil Medvedev and ATP number nine, Diego Schwartzman.

Livestreamed free to a global audience, Slinger Bag will feature both on-court and at the practice courts - integrating the celebrated tennis gadget within the highly-anticipated event.

Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag said, "At Slinger Bag, it's our vision to stimulate increased participation in tennis by making the game more accessible for players and fans. We believe that the work UTS is undertaking aligns with this vision - challenging the norms within the sport and innovating to bring new audiences to the global tennis market.

"We're excited to play our part in supporting UTS in their development of new formats that appeal to younger, digital-native audiences. We're excited to see some of the world's top players go head-to-head, and to showcase tennis in a new light."

UTS event organizer and esteemed tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou said, "Slinger Bag shares UTS's progressive outlook on tennis and understands the requirement to innovate the game." "The introduction of Slinger Bag to the UTS event brings two pioneering tennis brands together who have a shared goal of unlocking the fun and enjoyment of tennis."

Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

About UTS (Ultimate Tennis Showdown): UTS is a competitive and innovative tennis league streamed live around the world. Experimenting with a different format and rules, UTS is a continuous laboratory whose goal is to attract a larger and younger tennis fanbase. UTS stands out by its fast-paced showdown matches, composed of 4 quarters and a potential sudden death, a looser code of conduct, mid-match interviews, unique camera angles, and an emphasis on strategy with UTS cards. Inspired by e-sports, it's a fan-centric league that places the players' and coaches' personalities at the center of the show.

About Slinger Bag ® : Slinger ® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger ® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger ® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger ® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag ® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger ® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger ® Launcher.

