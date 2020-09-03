Slinger Bag Announces Major Expansion Into Australia

Slinger Bag strikes key distribution deal with Tennis Only, Australia's premier tennis specialty retailer

BALTIMORE, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has announced a landmark 5-year distribution agreement with Australia's premier tennis specialty retailer, Tennis Only.

The partnership names Tennis Only as the exclusive distributor of the new, game-changing Slinger Bag in Australia. The two parties plan to launch the product within the Australian market from October 2020.

Tennis Industry data reveals there are two million active tennis players in the country, of which around half are avid players playing at least once a month. Both Slinger and Tennis Only believe that all avid players across the market will be interested in Slinger Bag and as such Slinger can play a significant role in enhancing play frequency in general across the market, as well as honing the skills and fitness of players of all ages and abilities.

The deal will see Tennis Only retail Slinger Bag through its four retail outlets in Perth and Melbourne as well as its leading online store - Australia's most visited tennis ecommerce website - and in doing so spread the reach and visibility of the Slinger brand. This aligns with Slinger Bag's core go to market strategy to activate its global brand plan as an online direct-to-consumer business.

The announcement follows recent strategic distribution agreements in other key global tennis markets including Japan, UK, Ireland, Switzerland and all four Scandinavian markets.

Slinger Bag is widely recognised as the hot new tennis product since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread critical acclaim in the process. The product has surpassed order forecasts in all global markets with the US, UK and japan markets regularly seeing their inventories selling-out since launching in May and July respectively.

Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled as a trolley bag, and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even in the Ball Boy mode to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. versatile and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable. "I'm thrilled that Tennis Only and Slinger have partnered to provide Australia tennis consumers with this innovative new tennis product.'' said Tennis Only Founder and Managing Director Hayden Gibson "Never has a ball launcher landed in this country with such anticipation. We have been testing the launcher the past four months and feel the Australian tennis public will love the Slinger Bag."

"Tennis Only's reputation and standing within the Australian tennis community makes them the perfect distribution partner to launch Slinger Bag into this key international market," said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. "We arrive in Australia with a growing anticipation and reputation around the Slinger Bag, which we are experiencing as a result of our success in the US and other international territories. We can't wait to add the Aussie tennis players' feedback to our global success, which has come not in small part through the support of the over 100 Australian backers during our crowdfunding campaign. We are excited about the long-term growth potential of our partnership with Tennis Only and importantly, about getting Slinger products into the marketplace in this tennis obsessed nation."

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

For the latest information on when Slinger Bag will be available in Australia please sign up using this form .

For Investor Relations inquiries contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

Further information is available from Tennis Only at info@tennisonly.com.au

For U.K, Europe and Australia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com, at BrandNation, +44(0)207 940 7294

For U.S & CANADA., please contact the U.S. Press Office, Meryl Rader, meryl@cgprpublicrelations.com, at CGPR, 908-528-3826

Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law . Contact: shira@kalfalaw.com

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger ® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger ® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger ® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger ® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger ® has underpinned its proof of concept with in excess of $1 Million in orders of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger ® Launcher.

About Tennis Only ®: Tennis Only is Australia's premier and largest Tennis Speciality Retail. Tennis Only started in 2004 in Perth and has since grown into 4 retail shops in Perth and Melbourne and Australia's most visited tennis e-commerce web-site. Providing consumers with a massive range of tennis products and unrivalled customer service. Tennis Only is most proud of the information it provides customer on its products. With extensive written or video reviews on most products on tennisonly.com.au , Tennis Only is the go to resource for all things tennis product related.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.