Slicker Trucking, Inc. Receives Central Region 2020 FedEx Ground Entrepreneur Of The Year Award Just After They "Doubled Down" On Success By Winning The District Award For BOTH Linehaul And P&D Divisions

MEDINA, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slicker Trucking, Inc., a FedEx Independent Service Provider operating throughout Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania, today announced receipt of the Central Region 2020 FedEx Ground Entrepreneur of the Year Award for P&D just after they won the District Award for BOTH Linehaul and P&D Divisions.

Each year, FedEx Ground offers Entrepreneur of the Year recognition to a select group of district, regional and national-level honorees by delivery division. This recognition goes to businesses that excel in customer service, safety and other important industry and business categories. Only two organizations were selected as 2020 Central District winners with Slicker winning both Linehaul and P&D. Central Region winners are selected from the 15 district-level honorees from 5 districts representing the major metropolitan and surrounding areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and West Virginia.

Slicker Trucking operates across 3 states, literally 24 x 7 and all but a handful of national holidays. The 13-year old operation has won this prestigious district award in past years, but to be recognized for both tractor trailer and small van division and then to move on to regional winners was a great achievement.

"I have never seen a business win both, (referring to linehaul and pickup and delivery), a Division Representative added "This award was earned and we appreciate the partnership with Slicker Trucking, Inc."

37-year old President, Dave Byers started as a package handler with FedEx Ground in Columbus, Ohio while attending The Ohio State University in 2005. He moved to Medina, Ohio to work as a FedEx Home Delivery driver for another contractor, bought his first owner-operated route in 2008 and has been committed to growth and service ever since. Today, Byers, and his wife, run almost 30 tractor trailers on their local linehaul division and over 100 vans on the pick-up and delivery contract.

"Achieving growth while consistently improving upon safety and service is a testament to the talent of our team and to the core values of our company, especially facing ever changing industry standards, technology implementations, and increased volume and safety requirements the COVID-19 pandemic put on us as essential workers" says Byers. "We continue to adapt and stay flexible in how we work with our team and FedEx to ensure long-term success for all."

When asked about the key to their success, Amy Byers commented "Our core values of Honesty, Integrity and Commitment to People (ALL people) are at the center of our success. From our team to our vendors and FedEx customers, these values are the backbone to our business foundation and allow us to realize scalable growth through strong middle management, team training, accountability and a family community approach to our business."

Slicker Trucking is grateful for the recognition this award represents and is honored to be one of the Regional-level winners that are eligible for National-level Entrepreneur of the Year, which includes winners from 6 major US regions and Canada.

