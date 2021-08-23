Sleepwear And Loungewear Market To Register Growth Worth $ 13.36 Bn During 2021-2025 With Ralph Lauren Corp., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, And Hanesbrands Inc. Emerging As Prominent Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleepwear and loungewear market size is expected to grow by USD 13.36 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear, surging popularity for sleepwear and loungewear in developing countries, and rapid growth in the number of working women are some of the factors propelling the market's growth. In addition, the rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing, increase in demand for plus size sleepwear and loungewear, and celebrity endorsements are some prominent trends further influencing the market to grow positively during the forecast period. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products, the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing, and cultural restrictions in rural areas are some factors anticipate to impede market growth.
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Product Landscape
The market is segmented by product into sleepwear and loungewear. Sleepwear was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market.
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online segments. Offline was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market.
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Geographic Landscape
In terms of Geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period due to the increased introduction of global brands and the adoption of premium sleepwear and loungewear. China and India will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies for this market.
Companies Covered
- Authentic Brands Group LLC
- Groupe Chantelle
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- L Brands Inc.
- PVH Corp.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sleepwear and loungewear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sleepwear and loungewear market, vendors
