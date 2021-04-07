Sleep Number Corporation To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results On April 21st

Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) will release its first quarter results through April 3, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) will release its first quarter results through April 3, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Management will host its regularly scheduled conference call to discuss the company's results at 5 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. CDT; 2 p.m. PDT). To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations area of the Sleep Number website at https://ir.sleepnumber.com. The webcast replay will remain available for approximately 60 days.

