SLEEP NUMBER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sleep Number Corporation And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sleep Number Corporation ("Sleep Number" or the "Company") (SNBR) - Get Sleep Number Corporation Report in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sleep Number securities between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 14, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On April 21, 2021, Sleep Number released its first quarter 2021 financial results, missing consensus sales estimates as a result of supply chain disruptions due to Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Specifically, "more than $50 million of deliveries (two weeks) shifted out of the quarter due to temporary foam supply constraints," representing nearly 9% of the Company's entire sales for the quarter.

On this news, Sleep Number's stock fell $14.80, or 12%, to close at $110.13 per share on April 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 20, 2021, Sleep Number released its second quarter 2021 financial results. Once again, the results missed consensus estimates, which the Company blamed on supply constraints and component shortages.

On this news, Sleep Number's stock fell $14.46, or 12.88%, to close at $97.78 per share on July 21, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

