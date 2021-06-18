Sleep Country Continues To Champion Sleep With First-ever Location In Cornwall, Ontario

New retail location opens to serve more Ontarians on their sleep journeys

CORNWALL, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, aims to awaken more Canadians to the power of sleep with the opening of its new retail location in Cornwall, Ontario. The timely launch allows the company to continue building momentum off its exceptional Q1 results by tapping into a new market of Eastern Ontarians ready to prioritize their personal well-being. The new Cornwall store marks Sleep Country's 287 th store in Canada and is located at 430 Ninth Street West.

For the first time in over 27 years, Sleep Country is proudly bringing its sleep expertise, comprehensive product offering and world-class customer service to serve the residents of Cornwall. The company is committed to help customers in this market find innovative sleep solutions to optimize their sleep and well-being. From mattresses and pillows to bedding essentials made by some of the world's leading sleep brands, customers will have access to Sleep Country's premium sleep products and the knowledge of the company's Sleep Experts to help them achieve their best sleep.

"Sleep is a key pillar for optimal health and wellbeing. We're delighted to finally open our doors in Cornwall to offer customers a personalized shopping experience and act as a partner on their sleep wellness journey," said Stewart Schaefer, President, Sleep Country Canada. "Our team is here to help Canadians embrace the power of sleep and help them establish strong sleep habits to enable them to achieve healthier and happier lives."

Sleep Country remains dedicated to providing a safe and comfortable shopping environment by ensuring enhanced health and safety protocols including mandatory use of PPE, frequent cleaning and sanitization and increased signage to reinforce physical distancing. The company offers customers disposable pillow and mattress protectors to provide further comfort and safety when shopping. The store will operate with a 15 per cent capacity per the current municipal operating guidelines effective June 11 to ensure a secure and comfortable shopping environment.

With the expansion to a new community, Sleep Country is extending its charitable impact to more Canadians. The company will provide a selection of bedding necessities such as mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets and more to the nearby Madison Baldwin House to support women and families who are seeking safe, secure and confidential refuge as a result of domestic abuse, violence and poverty.

"It is with great excitement that Maison Baldwin House welcomes Sleep Country Canada to our community. Through their generous donation, women and children leaving situations of domestic violence will be able to seek safety and find reprieve by having access to comfortable beds and bedding products while they reside with us," said Debbie Fortier, Executive Director Maison Baldwin House. "We appreciate all that Sleep Country has done to make this donation possible and would like to thank the company for its support, during an incredibly challenging time."

Sleep Country Cornwall, ON: 430 Ninth Street West, Cornwall, ON K6J 4J7Store Hours: Monday to Friday ( 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday ( 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday ( 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)Opening Date: June 19, 2021

Please note, store hours, opening dates and capacity limits are subject to provincial operating guidelines. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca

About Sleep CountrySleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under three retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer. As of June 19, 2021, Sleep Country has 287 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

About Madison Baldwin House Maison Baldwin House's mission is to assist women and their children in the transition from violent and abusive circumstances to a safe and secure environment and a renewed family by providing safe shelter and services and encouraging them to realize their full human potential. Maison Baldwin House's vision is of a community without violence.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations