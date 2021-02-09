Sleep Country Canada Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), the leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer in Canada, declares its fourth quarter 2020 common share dividend.

Dividend DeclarationOn February 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend on the Company's common shares in the amount of $0.195 per share, payable on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2021. The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

About Sleep CountrySleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of February 9, 2021, Sleep Country has 282 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

