Sleep Apnea Devices Market By Type, Diagnostic, End-user And Region - Global Forecasts To 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type,Therapeutic (PAP (CPAP, APAP, BPAP) Facial Interfaces,Oral Appliances, Accessories), Diagnostic (PSG, Oximeter, Actigraphy Systems), End User (Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals, Home Care Settings) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sleep apnea devices market is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2026 from USD 7.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Market growth is mainly driven by factors such as the large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, growing awareness about the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea, growing usage of oral appliances, and an increasing number of companies venturing into the sleep apnea market. In contrast, the high cost of CPAP machines, complex referral pathways, long waiting periods, and product recalls are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period. The sleep apnea devices market is segmented based on type, end user and region.

Therapeutic devices accounted for the largest share of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on type, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic devices. The therapeutic devices segment accounted for the largest market share and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the expanding pool of diagnosed sleep apnea patients, increasing adoption of sleep apnea therapeutic devices, and the improving reimbursement scenario for these devices.

Sleep laboratories & hospitals account for the largest share of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market in 2020.

The home care settings/individuals' segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Based on end users, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into sleep laboratories & hospitals and home care settings/individuals. The sleep laboratories & hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea devices market. However, the home care settings/individuals' segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing preference for home sleep testing by both patients and insurance companies, coupled with the favourable reimbursement scenario for home sleep testing.

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea devices market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of the sleep apnea, growing awareness, wide usage of oral appliances for sleep apnea and of the leading players, such as ResMed, and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Sleep Apnea Devices Market Overview 4.2 Asia Pacific: Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Type (2020) 4.3 Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 4.4 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region (2019-2026) 4.5 Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Large Pool Of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients5.2.1.2 Favorable Reimbursements And Financial Aid For Sleep Apnea Devices And Therapies5.2.1.3 Growing Awareness About The Ill Effects Of Untreated Sleep Apnea5.2.1.4 Growing Usage Of Oral Appliances5.2.1.5 Increasing Number Of Companies Venturing Into The Sleep Apnea Devices And Oral Appliances Markets5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Cpap Machines5.2.2.2 Complex Referral Pathways, Long Waiting Periods, And Product Recalls5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Demand For Home Sleep Apnea Tests (Hsats)5.2.3.2 Increasing Focus On Telemedicine, Mhealth (Mobile Health), And Artificial Intelligence5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack Of Patient Compliance5.3 Covid-19 Impact On The Sleep Apnea Devices Market5.4 Regulatory Analysis5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 US5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.2 Europe5.4.3 Asia Pacific5.4.3.1 Japan5.4.3.1.1 Revision Of The Pharmaceutical Affairs Law (Pal) And Implementation Of The New Pmd Act In Japan5.4.3.2 China5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.4.1 Tga Device Classification5.5 Technology Analysis5.6 Pricing Analysis5.7 Trade Analysis5.8 Patent Analysis5.9 Value Chain Analysis5.10 Supply Chain Analysis5.11 Ecosystem Analysis5.12 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses5.14 Ranges/Scenarios

6 Epidemiological Assessment Of Sleep Apnea6.1 Introduction6.2 Epidemiological Assessment6.3 Prescription Pattern Assessment6.4 Adherence Assessment

7 Alternate Therapies For Sleep Apnea7.1 Introduction7.2 Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure7.3 Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation7.4 Oral Pressure Therapy (Opt)7.5 Positional Therapy

8 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Therapeutic Devices8.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure Devices8.2.1.1 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices8.2.1.1.1 Cpap Devices Are Considered The Gold Standard In Sleep Apnea Treatment - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth8.2.1.2 Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices8.2.1.2.1 Demand For Apap Devices Has Increased Significantly In The Last Few Years Due To Patient Non-Compliance With Cpap Devices8.2.1.3 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices8.2.1.3.1 Bpap Devices Are Generally Costlier And More Complex Than Other Available Pap Devices, Which Is A Major Reason For Their Low Adoption8.2.2 Facial Interfaces8.2.2.1 Masks8.2.2.1.1 Full-Face Masks8.2.2.1.1.1 Full-Face Masks Offer The Greatest Chance Of Compliance For Mouth Breathers Or Patients Who Struggle To Breathe Through Their Nose8.2.2.1.2 Nasal Pillow Masks8.2.2.1.2.1 Greater Patient Compliance Is One Of The Key Factors Driving The Demand For Nasal Pillow Masks8.2.2.1.3 Nasal Masks8.2.2.1.3.1 Nasal Masks Have An Advantage Over Full-Face Masks In That They Do Not Obstruct The Patients' View And Allow Patients To Wear Spectacles8.2.2.2 Cushions8.2.2.2.1 Different Product Launches In The Past Few Years To Drive Market Growth8.2.3 Accessories8.2.3.1 Humidifier Accessories8.2.3.1.1 Humidifiers Help To Open The Airways, Decrease Congestion, And Encourage Clearer Breathing8.2.3.2 Power Accessories8.2.3.2.1 Power Accessories Help To Manage Uninterrupted Sleep Apnea Therapy In The Absence Of A Power Supply8.2.3.3 Transportation Accessories8.2.3.3.1 The Convenience Associated With Transportation Accessories To Drive Market Growth8.2.3.4 Communication Accessories8.2.3.4.1 Communication Accessories Help Monitor Sleep Apnea Symptoms Through Teleconsultations8.2.3.5 Chin Restraints8.2.3.5.1 Chin Restraints Hold The Mouth In Position During Therapy - An Essential Part Of Sleep Apnea Management8.2.3.6 Other Accessories8.2.4 Oral Appliances8.2.4.1 Mandibular Advancement Devices8.2.4.1.1 Mandibular Advancement Devices Are Primarily Used For The Treatment Of Mild Osa And Snoring8.2.4.2 Tongue-Retaining Devices8.2.4.2.1 Trds Are Less Expensive And Help Reduce Both Snoring And Sleep Apnea8.2.5 Adaptive Servo-Ventilators8.2.5.1 Improving Clinical Outcomes Associated With Asvs To Fuel Market Growth8.2.6 Other Therapeutic Devices8.3 Diagnostic Devices8.3.1 Polysomnography Devices8.3.1.1 Ambulatory Psg Devices 18.3.1.1.1 The Demand For Ambulatory Psg Devices Has Increased Due To Their Cost-Effectiveness And Convenience For Patients8.3.1.2 Clinical Psg Devices8.3.1.2.1 These Devices Require Constant Supervision - A Key Factor Limiting Market Growth8.3.2 Home Sleep Testing Devices8.3.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness And Comfort Of Home Sleep Testing Are Expected To Drive The Growth Of Home Sleep Testing Devices8.3.3 Oximeters8.3.3.1 Fingertip Oximeters8.3.3.1.1 A Major Drawback Of Fingertip Oximeters Is That They Cannot Provide Precise Readings If The Patient'S Hand Is Injured Or If There Is Slow Blood Flow Due To Blood Clotting Or Any Injury8.3.3.2 Handheld Oximeters8.3.3.2.1 Handheld Oximeters Are More Expensive Than Fingertip And Wrist Oximeters8.3.3.3 Wrist-Worn Oximeters8.3.3.3.1 The Global Demand For Wrist-Worn Oximeters Is Propelled By Their Small Size, Long-Term Usage, Need For Overnight Monitoring, And Their Portability8.3.3.4 Tabletop Oximeters8.3.3.4.1 Tabletop Oximeters Account For A Smaller Share Of The Market Than Handheld Or Wrist-Worn Oximeters Due To Their Higher Cost And Fewer Applications8.3.4 Actigraphy Systems8.3.4.1 Increasing Focus On Assessing Actimeter Performance Contributes To Market Growth8.3.5 Sleep Screening Devices8.3.5.1 Increasing Preference For Home-Based Testing For Its Efficacy And Comfort Are Driving The Use Of Sleep Screening Devices

9 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User9.1 Introduction9.2 Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals9.2.1 Advanced Infrastructure And Expenditure Of Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals To Drive Growth In This End-User Segment9.3 Home Care Settings/Individuals9.3.1 Increasing Patient Preference For Home-Based Sleep Tests To Fuel Market Growth

10 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right To Win11.2.1 Overview Of The Strategies Adopted By Key Players In The Sleep Apnea Devices Market11.3 Revenue Analysis11.4 Market Share Analysis11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Major Players)11.5.1 Stars11.5.2 Pervasive Players11.5.3 Emerging Leaders11.5.4 Participants11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Smes/Startups)11.6.1 Progressive Companies11.6.2 Starting Blocks11.6.3 Responsive Companies11.6.4 Dynamic Companies11.7 Competitive Benchmarking11.7.1 Company Product Footprint (21 Companies)11.7.2 Company Regional Footprint11.7.3 Company Footprint11.8 Competitive Scenario And Trends11.8.1 Product Launches & Approvals11.8.2 Deals11.8.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Resmed12.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.12.1.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare12.1.4 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.12.1.5 Somnomed12.1.6 Oventus Medical12.1.7 Compumedics12.1.8 Lowenstein Medical Technology Gmbh + Co. K.G.12.1.9 Drive Devilbiss Healthcare 12.1.10 Bmc Medical Co., Ltd. 12.1.11 Braebon Medical Corporation 12.1.12 Whole You, Inc. 12.1.13 Panthera Dental 12.1.14 Myerson Llc12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Nidek Medical India12.2.2 Curative Medical12.2.3 Livanova12.2.4 Invacare Corporation12.2.5 Itamar Medical Ltd.12.2.6 Nihon Kohden12.2.7 Natus Medical Incorporated

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tslz6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sleep-apnea-devices-market-by-type-diagnostic-end-user-and-region---global-forecasts-to-2026-301408740.html

SOURCE Research and Markets