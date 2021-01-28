SLE Synergy Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - SLE Synergy Ltd. (" SLE" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has effected a name change from "SLE Synergy Ltd." to "BYT Holdings Ltd.".

The Company anticipates that its common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its new name on January 29, 2021, and the trading symbol for the Company will change from "SLE" to "BYT". The new CUSIP will be 056067101 and the new ISIN number will be CA0560671012. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

ON BEHALF OF BYT HOLDINGS "Vincent Lim"

Vincent LimChief Executive Officer

About BYT Holdings Ltd.

The Company's operations are based out of Singapore, with its primary business being to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design, to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and mainland China. The Company is also developing its waste management services division in Shanghai, China, which focuses on converting waste into organic compost.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such as statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "intends", "likely", or other words of similar effect may indicate a "forward looking" statement. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's publicly filed documents (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Forward looking statements in this press release include that relating to the anticipated trading date of the common shares of the Company under its new name.

SOURCE SLE Synergy Ltd.