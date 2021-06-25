Slayback Appoints Pete Meyers As Chief Financial Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slayback Pharma LLC, a Princeton, NJ based specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the appointment of Pete A. Meyers as its Chief Financial Officer.

Pete has nearly three decades of rich experience in the pharmaceutical industry straddling the investment banking side as well as being the CFO of multiple public and private companies. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., from May 2017 to October 2020. In addition to leading, managing, and directing the company's finance function, he collaborated with Eagle's commercial team on strategy for their injectable NDA portfolio. Prior to his role at Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Meyers served as Chief Financial Officer at Motif BioSciences Inc., where he successfully led the execution of the company's US initial public offering. Pete also served as CFO of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation. While at TetraLogic, Pete was responsible for Tetralogic's equity raises, including its initial public offering, and debt financings, totaling over $170 million in aggregate.

Prior to his role at TetraLogic, Mr. Meyers spent eighteen years in health care investment banking, holding positions of increasing responsibility at Dillon, Read &Co., Credit Suisse First Boston LLC and, most recently, as Co-Head of Global Health Care Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. While at Deutsche Bank, Pete led a global team of approximately 60 bankers and executed, for his clients, dozens of strategic transactions in the generic and specialty pharmaceutical space, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and spin-offs, as well as capital raising in the equity, debt, and derivatives markets. In addition to Pete's management roles, he currently serves on the Board of Directors of Immutep Limited where he chairs the Audit Committee.

Pete has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Boston College and an MBA degree from Columbia Business School.

While welcoming Pete to Slayback, Ajay Singh, President & CEO, said, "Pete is an accomplished CFO across both private and public companies in our industry. His skill set and experience are a perfect fit for Slayback. He has led multiple private companies through successful IPOs. In addition, he has been an accomplished investment banker leading dozens of mergers and acquisitions in the generic/specialty pharmaceutical space. He understands the big picture—strategy, corporate development, and commercial launch—and will be a great asset to the company. I am thrilled to have Pete join the company."

Speaking on his appointment, Pete said, "I am excited to be a part of the Slayback team. The strategy is compelling, the team strong, and the pipeline robust. I look forward to contributing to Slayback's growth and success."

ABOUT SLAYBACK PHARMA LLCSlayback is a New-Jersey based pharmaceutical company focused on the development of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products.

