Slatt Capital's Sarah Bernhisel Relocates To Los Angeles Office To Continue Expansion Of Southern California Presence

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital Vice President Sarah Bernhisel is relocating to Los Angeles. Her addition is the latest in a series of strategic moves to further bolster the company's growing presence in Southern California. The multi-office Southern California initiative began three years ago with the opening of a San Diego office by Principal and Managing Director Cody Charfauros. Late last year, Slatt Capital opened a third Southern California office in Orange County. As one of the company's G2 [next generation] leaders, Sarah's experience and existing knowledge of the region make her the perfect choice to take on this opportunity.

Sarah Bernhisel began her career in the company's Los Angeles office in 2012 before moving up to San Francisco in 2015. After 5 years in Northern California, she is returning to the Los Angeles market with 8 years of experience during which time she has executed over $2.5B+ in financing across over 400 loans. Sarah has successfully worked on all major property types while utilizing the full gamut of lending sources.

"Our Los Angeles office is gaining the presence of one of the company's strongest young talents," said CEO Dan Friedeberg. "Sarah's focus and drive to succeed, combined with her extensive knowledge of debt origination, makes her a perfect foundational addition to our Los Angeles office."

About Slatt Capital:Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution with 50 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs. In addition to assisting clients with debt placement nationwide, Slatt Capital manages a $4.3 billion servicing portfolio. To learn more, visit us at www.slatt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

slatt.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slatt-capitals-sarah-bernhisel-relocates-to-los-angeles-office-to-continue-expansion-of-southern-california-presence-301217768.html

SOURCE Slatt Capital