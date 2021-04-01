Slatt Capital Funds Five-Building Industrial Portfolio -- San Francisco Bay Area, CA

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital Vice President David Bruni, along with analyst Dominic Sestito, recently funded a $58,125,000 permanent loan secured by a portfolio encompassing 5 multi-tenant industrial properties throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The portfolio's 5 properties combined exceed 357,000 square feet and reflect the diversity of industrial uses throughout the Bay Area.

The non-recourse 10-year fixed-rate loan was placed with an aggressive interest rate through one of Slatt Capital's exclusive correspondent insurance company lenders. Slatt Capital was chosen because of the depth of their correspondent lenders, their ability to generate a competitive market for the client's transaction, and their proven track record of successfully closing complex transactions. The final terms were negotiated at application and the rate was locked upon receipt of the Good Faith Deposit. Slatt Capital will service this loan as part of their $4.4 billion servicing portfolio.

About Slatt Capital:Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution with more than 50 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs. In addition to assisting clients with debt placement nationwide, Slatt Capital manages a $4.4 billion servicing portfolio. To learn more, visit us at www.slatt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

