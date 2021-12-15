Slate Office REIT Announces Distribution For The Month Of December 2021

Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner and operator of office real estate, announced today that the Board of Trustees has declared a distribution for the month of December 2021 of C$0.

Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner and operator of office real estate, announced today that the Board of Trustees has declared a distribution for the month of December 2021 of C$0.0333 per trust unit of the REIT, representing $0.40 per unit of the REIT on an annualized basis.

The distribution will be payable on January 17, 2022 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

About Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 32 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 61% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants. The REIT acquires quality assets at a discount to replacement cost and creates value for unitholders by applying hands-on asset management strategies to grow rental revenue, extend lease term and increase occupancy. Visit slateofficereit.com to learn more.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform focused on real estate. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate's platform has a range of investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "projects", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "occur", "be achieved", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings of the REIT with securities regulators.

