SLANG Worldwide Joins Green Flower And GF Institute In Push For Cannabis Industry's First Professional Credential Program

VENTURA, Calif. and DENVER, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis education leader Green Flower announced today that SLANG Worldwide Inc. ("SLANG") and its President/CEO Chris Driessen are joining newly-launched GF Institute for an industry-wide push to promote and adopt professional cannabis credentials via standardized education content.

"SLANG has always committed to educating our employees and empowering them with the tools they need to succeed in the cannabis industry. The GF Institute certification programs in cultivation, manufacturing and retail do just that, all while giving our consumers confidence in knowing that our products are produced with best-in-class standards," said Driessen.

GFI is launching with 3 credentials: Dispensary Associate Certificate, Cultivation Technician Certificate, and Manufacturing Agent Certificate, to focus on the largest sectors of people growth in the industry. On successful completion of a credential, an individual is automatically granted membership to GFI. The post-graduate GF Institute will offer its members exclusive access to continuing education content, networking and career development opportunities, and more.

Overseen by an independent Steering Committee, composed of 30+ leading cannabis employers who approve the curricula for each job role, GF Institute members champion education and professional development, support social equity and community initiatives, and are committed to raising the overall knowledge and quality of professionals in our industry.

"Nationally-accredited standards have been conspicuously absent in the cannabis industry," continued Driessen. "GFI is leading the movement to change how cannabis is cultivated, manufactured, and sold at retail by creating a first-of-its-kind certification program backed by educational leaders across multiple industries. This program will finally bring cannabis into the mainstream on a national level that federal policymakers should take notice of."

"The popularity of packaged cannabis goods has exploded in recent years, creating an even greater need for the establishment of real, powerful, research-tested standards like what GFI provides for our field's workforce," said Gil Christie, the inaugural chairman of GF Institute. "SLANG's quality products, industry expertise, and focus on strategic partnerships bring the GFI a critically-important perspective as we work with the ANSI National Accreditation Board, the largest accreditation agency in the Western hemisphere, for both federal and international accreditation."

With these standardized credentials available to cannabis employers for the first time starting today, the industry can collectively build a truly skilled and talented workforce that provides better service to cannabis customers and patients, safety and consistency in cannabis products, and a new level of confidence, sustainability, and value across the cannabis industry.

GF Institute invites every Licensed Cannabis Operator across the United States to join this historic push to bring credibility, equity, and professionalism to our industry and become Founding Members of GFI. To encourage industry-wide adoption, Founding Member brands are granted access to deploy the GFI certificates across their organization as part of the standard licensing fee for Green Flower's enterprise learning and development platform at no additional cost. The deadline for Founding Member applications is December 31, 2021 at midnight.

More information on GF Institute or the GFI Cannabis Credential program can be found at the GF Institute website , where visitors can download complete program documentation, review course syllabi, and find answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

About Green Flower:Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today.

Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. SLANG specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

Contact: Adam Summers e: adam.summers@green-flower.com p: 708.223.2336

