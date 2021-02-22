Slam Corp. Announces Pricing Of $500 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slam Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 50,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "SLAMU" beginning on February 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "SLAM" and "SLAMW," respectively. The initial public offering is expected to close on February 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BTIG, LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover any over-allotments.

The initial public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or from BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, or email: equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com .

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on February 22, 2021 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Slam Corp.

Slam Corp. is a newly organized, blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company has not selected any business combination target and will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region. The Company's Founding Partners are A-Rod Corp and Antara Capital LP.

