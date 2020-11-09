SLA HOMES LLC Rebrands For Greater Community Impact And Customer Engagement

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SLA HOMES LLC has grown to become a recognized name in the real estate industry, providing innovative solutions to the people of the Tri-State area. In efforts to provide prospects and existing clients with an improved interactive experience, the real estate development and property management firm is undergoing updates to their website. The new website will offer the company's comprehensive real estate services, with a user-friendly interface that allows clients to check property listings and get more information about the new "Money is not Currency, People Are" initiative.

" We have been serving many property owners with a seamless service, from the development of properties to property management and in some cases, brokerage services. Our new website SLAHOMESLLC.BIZ will soon clearly show our full offerings and lets the marketplace know that we have a proven track record across real operational zones," said Steven Anthony, founder of SLA Homes LLC.

As part of the company's goal of providing mentorship and staying closely engaged to the community, SLA recently launched a mentoring initiative "Money is not Currency, People Are". The program is opened to everyone, as SLA aims to build a new collection of leaders in the property development industry. The concept emphasizes on the value and knowledge invested into others and its high returns in terms of lifelong relationships, as opposed to the return on investment on financial instruments. The program aims to build a strong community of like-minded individuals developing one another.

" We're excited to be able to offer this program to the next generation of individuals interested in real estate," said CEO Steven Anthony. " The mentoring program goes hand-in-hand with our focus on empowering people and expanding opportunities for building each other and our community," he continued.

The goal of the initiative is to offer participants the opportunity to understand the inner workings of property investing and the importance of property and business development within the community. Mentees also benefit from the one-on-one guidance of A Plus Business Coaching & Marketing LLC in developing (APBCM) .

Steven Anthony has expressed his excitement over the program. " We are grateful that our mentees have the opportunity to be mentored by us as well as one of the best business coaching and development companies around. When my company started A Plus Business Coaching & Marketing LLC taught me the inner workings of my business, how to properly structure and run my company. The partnership brings things back full circle and it is an amazing feeling," said Anthony.

