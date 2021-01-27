SL Green Inks 100,000 Square Foot Lease With Beam Suntory At 11 Madison Avenue

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) - Get Report, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits, has signed a 99,556 square foot lease at 11 Madison Avenue. The 15-year lease covers the entire 12th floor and brings the building's occupancy to 100%.

"We're delighted to welcome Beam Suntory to 11 Madison Avenue," said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green. "11 Madison has long enjoyed great popularity due to its large floor plates, beautiful architecture and spectacular location across from Madison Square Park."

11 Madison Avenue will serve as Beam Suntory's global headquarters, as well as a key global office for Beam Suntory's parent company, Suntory Holdings. Beam Suntory expects to open the office at 11 Madison next year following design and construction of the space.

"As one of the world's greatest global cities, New York provides a stimulating setting to accelerate our premiumization strategy and growth ambitions. We see excellent opportunities to immerse our company and global brand building efforts more deeply in New York's vibrant restaurant, bar and consumer environment, what we call the Gemba," said Albert Baladi, president & CEO of Beam Suntory. "11 Madison is a perfect fit for us."

Other building tenants include Credit Suisse, SONY Corporation of America and WME IMG.

David Kleinhandler, James Whalen, Maura Flanagan and Joe Cybulski of CBRE represented the tenant. Brian Waterman, Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Brent Ozarowski of Newmark Knight Frank represented the landlord in this transaction.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 10.3 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

