Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $1.5 Billion Senior Note Offering

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that it has priced $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes, consisting of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 0.900% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.000% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes" and, together with the 2023 Notes and 2026 Notes, the "Notes"), in an underwritten public offering under its effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Skyworks intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with other sources of cash, to finance the cash consideration of $2.75 billion for the previously announced acquisition of the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (the "Acquisition").

If (i) the consummation of the Acquisition does not occur prior to 5:00 pm, New York City time, on Oct. 29, 2021, (ii) we notify the trustee and the holders of the 2023 Notes that we will not pursue the consummation of the Acquisition or (iii) the Asset Purchase Agreement dated as of April 22, 2021 by and between Skyworks and Silicon Labs has been terminated without the consummation of the Acquisition, we will be required to redeem all of the 2023 Notes then outstanding at 101% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes then outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the special mandatory redemption date. The 2026 Notes and 2031 Notes will not be subject to any special mandatory redemption if the Acquisition is not completed.

The closing of the offering of Notes is expected to occur on May 26, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS).

