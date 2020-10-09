SkyWest, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Call Date

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) - Get Report will host a conference call after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to discuss third quarter 2020 results. The format will include an overview of the quarterly results followed by a Q&A session.

Thursday, October 29, 2020 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time

The call-in number for US callers is 1-877-418-5293 The call-in number for international callers is 1-412-717-9593 The call-in number for Canada callers is 1-866-605-3852

Please call ten minutes before the scheduled hour to ensure a prompt starting time. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at 435-634-3200.

Interested parties can also access the call live via PR Newswire Webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1088/37992

In addition, a digital rebroadcast of the conference call will be available after 4:30 p.m., MT on October 29, 2020 through November 12, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. MT. US callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-877-344-7529; international callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-412-317-0088. The conference ID for the rebroadcast is 10148594. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.

