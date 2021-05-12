SkyWest Announces New Flying Agreement For 8 Additional E175 Aircraft With Alaska Airlines

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) - Get Report ("SkyWest") today announced an agreement with Alaska Airlines ("Alaska") to purchase and operate eight E175 aircraft under a 12-year capacity purchase agreement. These aircraft are scheduled to be placed into service beginning in the first half of 2022, bringing SkyWest's total fleet operating under its Alaska agreement to 40 once complete. The aircraft will be purchased by SkyWest from Embraer and delivered new from the factory. SkyWest continues to be the largest owner/operator of the Embraer E175 aircraft in the world.

Commenting on the agreement, Chip Childs, President and CEO of SkyWest, said, "The E175 is a great aircraft for customers and has helped provide vital service throughout the pandemic. As we mark 10 years of partnership with Alaska Airlines, we are pleased to add these new E175s as we help lead the recovery and continue strengthening our Alaska partnership."

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of over 450 aircraft connecting passengers to over 230 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 21 million passengers in 2020 and 43 million passengers in 2019.

