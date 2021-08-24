SkyWater And Rockley Photonics Expand Relationship To Enable Wafer Back-End-Of-Line Processing For Wearable Health Sensors

SkyWater Technology (SKYT) , the trusted technology realization partner, and Rockley Photonics (RKLY) , a leading global silicon photonics technology company, today announced that they have broadened their engagement to include wafer back-end-of-line processing for Rockley's spectrophotometer-on-a-chip health monitoring solution. The expanded relationship with SkyWater, which is part of the multi-sourcing efforts at Rockley, will enhance Rockley's manufacturing network reliability and scalability.

Rockley utilized SkyWater's Advanced Technology Services through the development phase, transitioned to production Wafer Services for front-end processing, and now utilizes back-end-of-line assembly capabilities at SkyWater's advanced packaging facility in Florida. SkyWater's Technology as a Service SM (TaaS) model combines process R&D, wafer fabrication, and advanced packaging technology services to provide customers with powerful competitive advantages, including supply chain transparency, robust IP protection, and an accelerated time to market.

"SkyWater provides us with a domestic U.S. source for advanced wafer-level components which is a critical part of our multi-source supply chain strategy. As we target high-volume consumer and industrial applications, deepening our connection with SkyWater is an important step in expanding our manufacturing ecosystem," said Dr. Andrew Rickman, chief executive officer and founder of Rockley Photonics. "The expansion of our strong, multi-year relationship with SkyWater is evidence of our shared vision for Rockley's unique silicon photonics platform."

"This is an excellent example of the value our TaaS model brings to our customers to develop customized manufacturing solutions that enable their differentiated technologies," said Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO. "Rockley's innovative silicon photonics platform is an important breakthrough in the fast-growing health wearables market and aligns with SkyWater's market strategy, extending our value chain for this application space. We're excited to be Rockley's strategic supplier in the U.S. to provide them with both front-end and back-end-of-line solutions to help Rockley bring its transformational technology to market."

By enabling the measurement of biomarkers previously undetectable by consumer devices using noninvasive technologies, Rockley expects to be able to overcome the key challenges associated with mobile wellness monitoring. While many of today's wearable consumer electronic devices use green light-emitting diodes to monitor heart rate, Rockley's infrared spectrophotometers can detect and monitor a much wider range of biomarkers, which could dramatically increase the functionality of wearable devices.

Rockley's recently announced "clinic-on-the-wrist" digital health sensor system has the potential to provide wearable devices with a new range of sensing capabilities that includes continuous, non-invasive monitoring of multiple biomarkers: core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol level, lactate, and glucose, among others. Featuring a wristband that contains the sensor module and communicates with custom cloud-based analytical engines (via a Rockley smartphone app), Rockley's full-stack sensing solution is positioned to revolutionize consumer health and wellness.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in silicon photonics, Rockley (RKLY) is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013 by Dr. Andrew Rickman (who previously founded the first commercial silicon photonics company, Bookham Technology), Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous Tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market. To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. SkyWater's Technology as a Service SM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and advanced packaging solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard, power discretes, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

