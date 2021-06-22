SkySwitch Named Visionary Spotlight Award Winner Recognized For Leadership In UCaaS

TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading white-label, channel-only provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), has been named a 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award winner by ChannelVision and Beka Business Media.

TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading white-label, channel-only provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), has been named a 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award winner by ChannelVision and Beka Business Media. In winning this award, SkySwitch is being recognized for its cloud-based UCaaS platform and its efforts surrounding the reseller-focused SkySwitch Store, as well as the innovative CloudCash program that provides instant cost reductions for purchases.

The SkySwitch Store lives within SkySwitch's Resellers Dashmanager portal. It offers resellers a convenient way to leverage their buying power and purchase hardware and services from distributor partners at competitive prices. All the phones sold through the SkySwitch Store are auto-provisioned and approved for use on the SkySwitch platform.

First launched in January 2017, with 888VoIP as the original distributor, the SkySwitch Store has also integrated Jenne, TeleDynamics, and NTS Direct. Hardware brands include Algo, Amcrest, CyberData, Dialplate, Fanvil, Grandstream, Jabra, Netgear, Poly (Plantronics), Ribbon (Edgemarc), Snom, and Yealink.

"Our store is one more example of what helps separate SkySwitch from other resellers of white-label telecommunications," stated Jayson Jones, SkySwitch's Vice President of Sales. "Last year, the store blossomed in sales volume and inventory offered, with a series of new brands joining us all of whom saw their numbers skyrocket with SkySwitch."

"On behalf of ChannelVision, I would like to congratulate SkySwitch and all of this year's Visionary Spotlight winners," said Beka Business Media President and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "The companies on this year's list, like SkySwitch, are highly resilient and resourceful, having made it through the pandemic while remaining on the cutting edge of innovation. What SkySwitch is doing with their store is one more example of what sets them apart."

Visit the SkySwitch website to gain more about how to become a SkySwitch reseller.

ABOUT SKYSWITCHSkySwitch, is a US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication customers, including MSPs, agents, and interconnect ISPs, WISPs, and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text, and fax communications.

SkySwitch is a BCM One company.

