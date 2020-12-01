SkySpecs - Leader In Wind Energy Operations & Maintenance Solutions - Signs Partnership Agreement With TEPCO Ventures, A Subsidiary Of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySpecs, leading provider of Operations & Maintenance solutions for the wind energy industry, today announces a signed partnership agreement with TEPCO Ventures, to deliver SkySpecs' solutions to the Japanese wind energy market.

Lowering costs and using data to drive profitability for the wind industry is one of SkySpecs' primary missions.

"We are excited to be partnering with TEPCO and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship. Japan is expected to account for over 60% of the world's offshore capacity by 2050, so the timing couldn't be better," said Danny Ellis, CEO of SkySpecs.

SkySpecs provides condition-monitoring for wind turbines, using its fully automated robotic solution, in 26 countries around the world. SkySpecs has conducted over 50,000 wind turbine inspections to date. Horizon, the software platform developed to monitor, analyze and make asset management decisions is one of its flagship solutions, relied on by many of the largest asset owners in the world.

TEPCO Ventures promotes global initiatives with an international team of partners to combine innovative ideas, cutting edge technology, and new business models to create the future of energy together. The partnership will benefit both companies' long-term expansion goals, and will create opportunities to make clean energy more affordable and profitable in the future.

"SkySpecs is pushing the envelope when it comes to data-driven decision making and technological advancement for the wind energy industry. Their automated inspections and already-established expertise will enable customers to measure the health of their fleet which is essential for the sustainable usage of offshore wind in Japan. This partnership is one of TEPCO Ventures' strategic initiatives to further expand renewable energy in the region," said Shinji Akatsuka, President of TEPCO Ventures.

Lowering costs and using data to drive profitability in the long-term is one of SkySpecs' primary goals. SkySpecs has experienced rapid growth in the past two years as key players in the industry adopt a more data-driven approach to maintaining their fleet of wind turbines, which now require closer attention and more predictive maintenance as they age. SkySpecs serves over 50 of the world's leading energy companies.

About TEPCO Ventures - TEPCO Ventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding Inc., Japan's largest electric utility. The company creates various businesses as an extension of TEPCO's core utility business and focuses on solving social issues in the energy and related fields. For more information on TEPCO Ventures, please visit www.tepcoventures.co.jp/en/ .

About SkySpecs- SkySpecs automates the operations and maintenance of wind energy assets through robotics, predictive analytics software, and industry expertise to enable better decision making and a higher degree of transparency into operational planning over the lifetime of a fleet. Using SkySpecs' suite of solutions, unplanned downtime is minimized and total production potential increases, making renewable energy more accessible to the world. SkySpecs has offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Amsterdam, Netherlands, and currently operates in 26 countries on 5 continents. Visit https://skyspecs.com or follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/skyspecs

CONTACT: Theresa Trevor, Marketing and Communications Director, SkySpecs, theresa.trevor@skyspecs.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyspecs---leader-in-wind-energy-operations--maintenance-solutions---signs-partnership-agreement-with-tepco-ventures-a-subsidiary-of-tokyo-electric-power-company-holdings-301181944.html

SOURCE SkySpecs