Skyservice Is First Full Service Business Aviation Provider In Canada To Offer Sustainable Aviation Fuel To Private Aircraft Clients

AirSprint is the company's first customer to operate with SAF fuel

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As part of its commitment to environmentally responsible operations in the air and at its facilities, Skyservice Business Aviation (Skyservice™), Canada's leader in business aviation, is pleased to announce that it is the first private aviation company in Canada to offer sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for its customers, reflecting Skyservice's dedication to reducing carbon impacts across its business. AirSprint, Canada's pioneer in Fractional Jet Ownership, will be the first Skyservice customer to operate with SAF.

"We are aggressively seeking to lessen the impact of our operations on the environment and offering low-carbon fuels is one of many ways we are doing that," said Benjamin Murray, President & CEO of Skyservice. "Our objective is to achieve carbon neutrality at Skyservice by 2050. By offering SAF, we can effectively contribute to fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions reduction goals as set out by the International Civil Aviation Organization and advance our own corporate environmental protection mission."

Skyservice will make SAF available to all customers, providing the opportunity to reduce the life cycle emissions by 20% compared to traditional jet fuel, based on a life cycle assessment of 70 percent reduction in carbon dioxide for "Neat SAF" in a 30 percent Neat SAF / 70 percent JET A-1 fuel blend.

Skyservice's Toronto South Terminal, located at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) is the first of its' Fixed-based Operations to receive its first SAF shipment from World Fuel Services. The SAF was produced by World Energy, the world's first and America's only commercial-scale SAF production company.

JET A-1 jet fuel grade is commonly used in Canada and beyond North America. Formerly known as "kerosene", it is suitable for most jet aircraft. It meets stringent international requirements, particularly the latest versions of the AFQRJOS, the British DEF STAN 91-091 standard, the ASTM D1655 standard and the NATO F-35 specification. It has a minimum flashpoint of 38°C and a maximum freezing point of -47°C. JET A-1 is the principal fuel used for jet turbine engines.

"We have always worked to align our values with those of our Fractional Owners and suppliers, and a commitment to sustainability has never been more important to us, and to them,"said Jared Williams, Chief Operating Officer & Vice President, Operations at AirSprint. "Having the opportunity to purchase SAF in Canada not only helps mitigate the impacts of traditional jet fuel on the environment, but it also helps move the aviation industry forward in a more efficient and positive way."

As SAF supply increases, Skyservice plans to transition its fuel program to use SAF exclusively, reinforcing the company's focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

About Skyservice™Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 35 th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best in-class facilities across Canada. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

About AirSprintAirSprint Private Aviation is a privately held company with offices in Toronto, Montréal and Calgary. AirSprint maintains the largest fractional fleet of private aircraft in Canada, a jet collection of Embraer Praetor 500s, Embraer Legacy 450s, Cessna Citations CJ3+ and Cessna Citations CJ2+. AirSprint proudly flies Canadians from coast-to-coast including service from Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal and the Maritimes. AirSprint provides discerning Canadians with a better choice for optimizing their time by enhancing the private jet ownership experience with industry-leading safety standards, exceptional turn-key service and increased flexibility; everything personalized for the Owners' individual travel needs. All at a fraction of the cost. AirSprint.com

