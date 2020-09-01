Skyscanner Reveals Labor Day Weekend Travel Trends And Latest Deals

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Labor Day approaches, Skyscanner has released some data illustrating the most recent US traveler trends in what is definitely the most unique year in living memory for Americans looking for a vacation.

10% of all searches made for travel from the US in the last two weeks was for Labor Day Weekend 1, and the top five most booked destinations over the last two weeks from the US for Labor Day Weekend 2 were:

Las Vegas Los Angeles New York Denver Chicago

You've seen Ocean's Eleven, Twelve, Thirteen and Eight during lockdown. Now take on the house for yourself…

Skyscanner can reveal that Vegas is in its top 40 cities for cheapest five-star hotel breaks, with five-star rooms averaging a nightly cost of $258.64 3

Take yourself from too much "screen time", to the home of the "big screen"...

Last minute deals to Los Angeles are still available on Skyscanner.com - you can travel from Denver to Los Angeles on September 4th to September 7th for $122 - see here . 4

You can travel from Phoenix to Los Angeles on September 4th to September 7th for $136 - see here . 4

You can travel from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles on September 5th to September 12th for $116 - see here . 4

Take in some unfiltered beauty, then share it with a filter on... #vacationgoals

A recent Skyscanner survey revealed that a quarter of all US road trippers said that scenery was the most important thing on a trip, and 22% of participants named Instagram and social media as the inspiration for their itinerary 5.

Car hire is available with amazing deals from www.skyscanner.com - get out of the ( New York) city with a car from September 4th until September 7th from as little as $550. See here . 6

Jon Thorne - Traveler Expert at Skyscanner commented:

"Labor Day is such an important holiday for US travelers, and it has been a real driver for bookings and searches over the last few weeks, which have been steadily growing generally. We see the traditional top domestic destinations continuing to do well, as travelers use extremely competitive prices being offered by many airlines to return to their favorite hotspots within the US."

Skyscanner "Travel Confident" Webinar

As the travel landscape continues to change, Skyscanner is working to provide guidance to travelers and the wider industry on how to navigate the changing world of travel during a complex time. Join our webinar on 2nd September at 9am EDT featuring travel experts from Skyscanner and special guests who will be discussing practical tips and first-hand experience of travel in 2020.

The panel includes representatives from Heathrow Airport, Citizen M hotels, various Skyscanner Travel Experts and more.

Sign-up here.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/skyscanner-presents-travel-confident-registration-116083417627

1Searches for economy-class, return travel from the US created between 17/08/2020 - 31/08/2020 for travel between 07/09/2020 - 14/09/2020 2 Redirects(bookings) for economy-class, return travel from the US created between 17/08/2020 - 31/08/2020 for travel between 07/09/2020 - 14/09/2020 3Average price for one-night stay during August 2020 taken from Skyscanner.com 4Based on prices found on www.skyscanner.com on 01/09/2020 and subject to change 5 Survey carried out on www.skyscanner.com from 14 th - 19th August 2020 with 763 participants 6 Based on prices found on www.skyscanner.com on 01/09/2020 and subject to change

About Skyscanner Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel company dedicated to putting travelers first by making booking trips as simple as possible. Skyscanner helps millions of people in 52 countries and over 30 languages find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car hire every month. Skyscanner is available on desktop, mobile web and its highly rated app has 110 million downloads. Working with 1200 travel partners, Skyscanner's mission is to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel.

