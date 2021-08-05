SKYMINT - Michigan's Leading Retailer Of Premium Cannabis Brands And Lifestyle Products - Transforms Former Sears Store Into Coldwater's Largest Dispensary

SKYMINT COLDWATER marks the company's 15th retail location in Michigan and its third store opening within the last month

COLDWATER, Mich., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYMINT, Michigan's leading purveyor of premium cannabis brands and lifestyle products, today announced the opening of its 15th retail store in Michigan, located in the tri-state region of Coldwater just off Interstate-69. Housed in the former Sears retail store at 352 S. Willowbrook, SKYMINT Coldwater is the third and largest cannabis storefront to enter the city's flowering cannabis retail scene.

"At SKYMINT, we're about celebrating the intersection of cannabis, fashion, food, art, and music," explains SKYMINT Senior Director of Marketing, Aimee Michalak. "This store was specifically chosen for its location and convenience, allowing us to bring an unparalleled shopping experience to locals as well as those traveling through," she adds.

Brightly lit with white walls, an illuminated logo, and a high industrial ceiling, SKYMINT Coldwater possesses a boutique gallery-like vibe and interactive atmosphere. Handcrafted wooden shelving units, defined by an uninhibited creative flow and inspired by connections between art, culture, and cannabis, house over 250 impeccably displayed products alongside lounge chairs, vinyl record players, and hanging pipe rails. A large woven mural created by SKYMINT's Store Corporate Merchandiser and Visual Artist, Julie Lowry, welcomes customers with colorful panels and the words, "Flower to the People."

"SKYMINT is known for creating a destination space in each of SKYMINT's chosen cities, and our new SKYMINT Coldwater retail store is just that with 4,000 sq. ft. of exploratory, artfully staged product vignettes and accessories, including coffee table books, clothing, countertop infusion kitchenware, hand-made and vintage ceramic smoking accoutrements, and more," says SKYMINT's President of Retail Summer Ransom-Cleveland, formerly the North America Visual Director for Urban Outfitters.

SKYMINT Coldwater celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting with members from the Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce on August 5th, 2021.

"SKYMINT is proud to be a meaningful economic force and powerful contributor to Michigan's booming cannabis industry," says Jeff Radway, CEO and Co-Founder of SKYMINT. "We invest in each and every community of which we are a part with over 500 new jobs created throughout Michigan and $500,000 invested in organizations and nonprofits to date. Our mission here in Coldwater is to revive what was once one of the city's largest retail destinations by leveraging what we do best at SKYMINT - cultivating happy plants, a happy workforce, and happy customers who walk through our doors multiple times per month."

SKYMINT Coldwater features more than 60 brands, including the exclusive SKYMINT x DNA Genetics collection - the largest selection available anywhere in Michigan of sustainably harvested, globally awarded strains.

SKYMINT COLDWATER352 South Willowbrook, Coldwater MI Phone: (517) 317-8312

Hours of Operation:Sunday: 11am - 8pmMonday - Wednesday: 10am - 8pmThursday - Saturday: 9am - 9pm Online orders may be placed outside of normal business hours, to be picked up in store or curbside.

ABOUT SKYMINTBeginning operations in Fall 2018 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, SKYMINT is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company and the state's largest medical and recreational license holder. With two state-of-the-art indoor grow facilities as well as SKYMINT Farms ™, a 200-acre sungrown, sustainable farm, the company cultivates, processes, markets, distributes and sells a full range of branded cannabis products, including SKYMINT ™, North Cannabis™, Jolly Edibles ™, the Two Joints ™ brand, which benefits the Last Prisoner Project, and SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS. ™ Just as SKYMINT treats its plants like people - tending to and caring for them by hand, and even playing them music - each and every product is handcrafted to ensure the safest, cleanest, highest quality products at the best value. SKYMINT ™ products can be found at the company's 15 SKYMINT ™ retail centers. As purveyors of premium-crafted cannabis, SKYMINT ™ has developed a portfolio of the finest cannabis brands available for daily wellness, healing, or just getting high on life. Happy Plants. Happy People. Visit www.skymint brands.com

