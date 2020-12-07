Skylytics Data Announces General Availability Of Safercontact™, Its Contact Tracing And Social Distancing Solution

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylytics Data, which focuses on analytics, IoT and AI, and delivering continuous intelligence solutions, announces the general availability of safercontact™, its contact tracing, and social distancing solution.

Contact Tracing and Social Distancing using Internet of Things Technology (IoT)

Allows businesses to pinpoint unsafe contacts and not shut down entire functions

The solution does not store any personally identifiable information (PII)

To safely introduce employees back into the workplace, an effective means of contact tracing is vital. Contact tracing in the workplace today is a crucial component in limiting Covid-19's potential impact on employee safety and business operations. Today contact tracing in the workplaces, where implemented, is mostly manual and more tracking than tracing. Many solutions are invasive and infringe on employee privacy by storing their personal information and exact locations throughout the day and even off-hours. Contact tracing needs to be the opposite of tracking; utilizing tracing in the workplace should ensure employee privacy by not storing employee information or locations.

Skylytics Data's solution, safercontact ( www.safercontact.com), allows small and large organizations to automate contact tracing in the workplace and removes the complexity and inaccuracies associated with manual processes. Safercontact is built to ensure employee anonymity and contact tracing, not tracking at its core. When combined with a prescreening process that includes questions focused on exposure risk, symptoms, and temperature measurements, safercontact can effectively isolate cases and quarantine only those at risk to exposure.

Safercontact can be deployed in organizations that require intrinsically safe devices and those that do not. The solution is flexible; it can be configured by location to ensure tracing adheres to guidelines set forth by the governing body in the country it is deployed in. The wearable devices deployed with the solutions can be worn on a lanyard, a belt loop, and a watchband. Safercontact is hosted on the Losant Enterprise IoT Platform. Losant's IoT platform provides flexibility, reliability, security, and seamless integration for one to millions of connected devices. Skylytics is a Losant partner.

Losant Partnerships Growth Manager, Nugeen Aftab said, "The team at Skylytics has built an enterprise class contact tracing solution utilizing the power and scale of the Losant platform. They have simplified what can be a very complicated use case and made it very easy to consume. Working with the SkyLytics team has been a pleasure, and we're excited to see safercontact utilized by small and large organizations alike."

Skylytics President, Mike Ormerod said, "Our solution succeeds where others have failed. We deliberately stayed away from a mobile phone-based solution to the problem. Our discussions with clients and prospects reveal these are usually eliminated early in the testing phase due to their complexity and interoperability problems. We have achieved success using wearable Bluetooth and Ultrawideband devices that measure and alert employees' proximity to one another. This approach works!"

About Skylytics Data LLC:Skylytics Data LLC is a New Hampshire based organization focused on Analytics, IoT & AI, delivering continuous intelligence solutions. Skylytics seeks to bring clarity to business by acting as the bridge between continuous intelligence technology and you, collecting, organizing, and interpreting data to create actionable insights at the right time to support critical decisions. www.skylytics.com

