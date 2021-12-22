SkylineDx And VIB Enter A Strategic Partnership In Molecular Diagnostics

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO and GHENT, Belgium, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SkylineDx announced a 3-year strategic partnership with life sciences institute VIB for the evaluation and initiation of collaborative projects focused on...

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO and GHENT, Belgium, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SkylineDx announced a 3-year strategic partnership with life sciences institute VIB for the evaluation and initiation of collaborative projects focused on molecular diagnostics. Under the agreement, SkylineDx and VIB will jointly evaluate opportunities regarding novel molecular diagnostics, combining VIB's expertise in state-of-the-art single-cell analysis and biomarker discovery applied to molecular pathology and precision diagnostics with SkylineDx' strategic expertise, global network of renowned clinical centers and physicians, and know-how in the development, market access and early commercialization of in vitro diagnostics.

The collaboration aims to progress high potential research projects into in vitro diagnostic device (IVD) development trajectories to create commercially viable products linked to unmet medical needs for global markets.

"We are extremely very pleased with this collaboration. VIB has done cutting edge biotech discoveries and has an impressive start-up portfolio ," comments Dharminder Chahal, CEO SkylineDx. "With both our multi-disciplinary teams involved, I am confident that we can leverage each other's strength and build a revolutionary pipeline together."

Jérôme Van Biervliet, VIB's managing director, adds: "Molecular diagnostics have the potential to tailor treatment decisions to individual patients, making therapy more effective and cost-efficient. We look forward to working with SkylineDx to co-develop molecular diagnostics projects. SkylineDx' unique expertise can tie in VIB's discovered biomarkers to develop them into IVD products ready for the market."

About SkylineDx

SkylineDx is a biotechnology company, focused on research & development of molecular diagnostics in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Rotterdam ( the Netherlands) and complemented with a field medical and scientific affairs team in the US and a CAP/CLIA certified laboratory in San Diego ( California). SkylineDx uses its expertise to bridge the gap between academically discovered gene expression signatures and commercially available diagnostic products with high clinical utility, assisting healthcare professionals in accurately determining the type or status of disease or predict a patient's response to treatment. Based on test results, healthcare professionals can tailor the treatment approach to the individual patient. To learn more on SkylineDx, please visit www.skylinedx.com.

About VIB

VIB is an excellence-based entrepreneurial research institute in life sciences located in Flanders, Belgium. VIB's basic research leads to new and innovative insights into normal and pathological life processes. It unites the expertise of all its collaborators and research groups in a single institute, firmly based on its close partnership with 5 Flemish universities (Ghent University, KU Leuven, University of Antwerp, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, and Hasselt University). VIB is supported by a solid funding program from the Flemish government. VIB has an excellent track record of translating basic scientific results into pharmaceutical, agricultural and industrial applications. Since its foundation in 1996, VIB has created 30 start-up companies, now employing over 900 people. More information: www.vib.be.

