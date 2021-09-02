Skyline Champion To Participate In The RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) ("Skyline Champion"), today announced that Mark Yost, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurie Hough, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 2021 RBC Capital...

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) - Get Skyline Champion Corp. Report ("Skyline Champion"), today announced that Mark Yost, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurie Hough, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on September 9, 2021. Management is scheduled to host a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, September 9, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat along with additional investor materials and company information will be available on the Investor Relations section of Skyline Champion's website at skylinechampion.com.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) - Get Skyline Champion Corp. Report is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 7,700 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

