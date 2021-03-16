Skyline Champion Corporation Honored By The National Association Of Home Builders For Its Excellence In Offsite Construction Designs

The National Association of Home Builders has recognized Skyline Champion as an industry leader with two Building Systems Councils (BSC) Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in Home Design.

The National Association of Home Builders has recognized Skyline Champion as an industry leader with two Building Systems Councils (BSC) Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in Home Design. The awards, which celebrate the best in offsite construction, honored Skyline Champion during a March 4 virtual awards ceremony.

"Skyline Champion is thrilled to receive awards for both single- and multi-family designs," said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. "We're extremely proud of the team at our Liverpool, PA manufacturing center as well as the designers and engineers that contributed to these projects."

The annual Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence are judged by an independent panel of industry experts. Recipients were recognized for excellence in achievement in a range of categories such as informative and well-designed websites, along with floor plan designs categorized by systems-built type and square footage.

Awards:

The Wellfleet by Champion Modular, Liverpool, PennsylvaniaThe Wellfleet, a 1,650-square-foot, three bedroom, two-bath modular home, took the highest honor in the under 2,000 sq-ft category. Take a Tour of the Wellfleet

The Corner by Champion Modular, Liverpool, PennsylvaniaThe Corner, a Larson Realty Group property built on the original site of the Detroit Tiger's baseball stadium, received the Multi-family Entry of Distinction. The build consisted of three stories of apartment modules on top of a first-floor concrete and steel podium designed for retail spaces. The Corner consists of 111 living units, predominantly studio and 1-bedroom units, with six 2-bedroom units that flank the ends. Three larger palatial 2-bedroom units right on the corner have views for several blocks of the Detroit city skyline. View Image Gallery

ABOUT: Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) - Get Report is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs more than 7,000 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park models, and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core homebuilding business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services for manufactured housing and other industries nationwide.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S.; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Learn more about our products and services on the following company brand websites:

Manufactured and Modular Homes www.championhomes.com www.skylinehomes.com www.genesishomes.com

Park Model RVs www.athensparkmodelrvs.com www.skylinepm.com

Modular Buildings www.championcommercial.com

ABOUT THE BSC:The Building Systems Councils of the National Association of Home Builders is made up of manufacturer, builder, and associate members who advocate building with concrete, log, timber, modular, or panelized systems. Systems-built homes are constructed to the same code standards and reflect the same, and often enhanced, quality levels as any site-built construction.

ABOUT NAHB: The National Association of Home Builders is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. NAHB is affiliated with 700 state and local home builders associations around the country. NAHB's builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005723/en/