Skyline Champion Corporation Honored As Industry Leader With Three Manufactured Housing Institute Excellence In Home Design Awards

The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) recognized Skyline Champion as an industry leader with three 2021 MHI Excellence in Manufactured and Modular Home Design awards.

The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) recognized Skyline Champion as an industry leader with three 2021 MHI Excellence in Manufactured and Modular Home Design awards. These awards demonstrate excellence in design, quality, and innovation across Skyline Champion's portfolio of brands.

"Delivering great homes, and a great experience for our customers are core to our operating principles, these MHI awards reflect that commitment. That starts with listening to and engaging our customers, to design and deliver, purpose-built homes. said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. "We humbly appreciate this recognition on behalf of our team of employees, distributors, and suppliers. We are inspired to bring even more customers and communities, innovations and new experiences that further expand factory-built housing."

Skyline Champion earned 2021 MHI awards in the following categories:

Manufactured Home Design - Multi-Section

The Odyssey, a Champion model built in Topeka, Indiana, is a three-bedroom, two-bath, multi-section ranch home. Odyssey's 1,813 square-foot open design begins with a contemporary living room featuring a built-in entertainment center with floating cabinets and shiplap accents.

The unique cooking station is equipped with stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances including a wall oven/microwave combo with smart home technology, side-by-side refrigerator, and island range. The home also includes a cozy dining room with modern electric fireplace and offers multiple floorplan configurations to accommodate an additional bedroom or home office.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Odyssey

Manufactured Home Design - Single-Section

The Diamond D1662C, a Champion model built in Mansfield, Texas, is an 819 square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-section home. The packaged home brings an elevated number of finishes and conveniences not found in most manufactured housing, such as, a 6/12 roof pitch, Galvalume® metal roof, Trex® composite decking, and clerestory dormer with transom windows.

Inside the home, a built-in floating entertainment center provides storage and room for a large TV while a wooden plank beam extends through the vault in the living room.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Diamond D1662C

Modular Housing Design

Built under the Skyline Champion Excel® brand in Liverpool, PA and installed in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, by River Valley Builders, the Ashley is a three-bedroom, two bath, single-story modular home featuring an open concept floorplan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. At 1,825 square feet, there is plenty of living and storage space.

The custom kitchen features grey cabinetry with an oversized island and a gorgeous quartz countertop and backsplash. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large pantry with a wine bar and beverage refrigerator. The primary bedroom features an en suite with a walk-in tile shower, black and white mosaic tile floor, and a walk-in closet. The oversized living room features built-in shelving and a fireplace. Other features include a laundry room with folding counter.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Ashley

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) - Get Report is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 7,700 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Learn more about our products and services on the following company brand websites:

Manufactured and Modular Homes

www.championhomes.com www.skylinehomes.com www.genesishomes.com

Park Model RVs

www.athensparkmodelrvs.com www.skylinepm.com

Modular Buildings

www.championcommercial.com

Media Images

https://championh.box.com/s/t40epv3ovqky9g9q8jwha0wk47asat71

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005800/en/