Skylight Health To Commence Trading On The TSX Venture Exchange

Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange to commence January 6, 2021 under ticker symbol SHG.V

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (CSE:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) ("SHG" or the "Company"), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated December 15, 2020, the Company has received final approval to list its common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V").

The common shares of the Company are expected to be voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange at the close of trading on January 5, 2021 and are expected to commence trading on the TSX-V at the opening of trading on January 6, 2021. The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "SHG".

"Skylight Health is listing on the TSX-V to increase liquidity of our common shares and raise our profile in the capital markets. Having recently closed equity financing, we have secured the strong balance sheet required to execute on a very exciting pipeline strategy," says Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Skylight Health is also pleased to announce that it is had entered into a consulting agreement with Factory Relations on November 26, 2020 to provide various consulting services to Skylight. This contract included the ability for Skylight to have Factory provide full-service investor relations consulting to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable legislation. Factory commenced providing those investor relations services on January 4, 2021. Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Factory Relations receives a monthly retainer of $7,500 per month for all services rendered including investor relations. Factory was also granted 250,000 options as part of the options granted on the November 27, 2020 and press released on November 30 th, 2020 exercisable at $0.51 per share for one year and vesting quarterly.

Factory Relations is a full-service Investor Relations firm owned by Jacqueline (Jackie) Kelly and is based in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia. Factory Relations' leadership has extensive capital markets and investor experience in a variety of sectors (including healthcare) across Canada and in the US.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (CSE:SHG OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. With a patient roster of over 135,000 patients, the Company's operations servicing 15 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.

The Company primarily operates a traditional insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid, and other Commercial Payors. The Company also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost.

For more information, please visit www.skylighthealthgroup.com or contact:

Investor Relations:Jackie Kelly investors@skylighthealthgroup.com416-301-2949

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Skylight Health's filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's unaudited financial results and projected growth.

Although Skylight Health has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: the ability of Skylight Health to execute on its business strategy, continued revenue growth in accordance with management's expectations, operating expenses continuing in accordance with management expectations, dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; Skylight Health being able to find, complete and effectively integrate target acquisitions; change in laws relating to health care regulation; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth or other factors that may not currently be known by the Company.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Skylight Health disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Skylight Health does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.