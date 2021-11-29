Skylight Health Group To Present At The Benchmark Company's Discovery One On One Virtual Video Investor Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) ("Skylight Health" or the "Company"), a multi-state primary care group in the United States, will be presenting at the Benchmark Company's Discovery One on One Virtual Video Investor Conference. The conference is being held on December 2, 2021.

About The Benchmark Company & Discovery One on One Virtual Video Investor Conference 2021

The Benchmark Company, LLC is a diversified financial services firm that offers a full suite of investment banking and institutional brokerage services. We were founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Boston, and Milwaukee. Our focus is fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful and actionable research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading, and equity research capabilities.

Benchmark's Discovery One on One Virtual Video Investor Conference will be showcasing dynamic publicly traded micro-cap companies in an intimate conference setting.

ABOUT SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company is focused on helping small and independent practices shift from a traditional fee-for-service (FFS) model to value-based care (VBC) through tools including proprietary technology, data analytics and infrastructure. In a FFS model, payors (commercial and government insurers) reimburse on an encounter-based approach. This puts a focus on volume of patients per day. In a VBC model, payors reimburse typically on a capitation (fixed fee per member per month) basis. This places an emphasis on quality over volume. VBC will lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced cost of delivery and drive stronger financial performance from existing practices.

