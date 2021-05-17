Skybox Security Wins Global InfoSec Award For Next-Gen Vulnerability Management

Skybox Vulnerability and Threat Management honored at RSA Conference 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skybox Security, a global leader in security posture management, today announced it won the Global InfoSec Award for Next-Gen Vulnerability Management. The Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) is one of the world's most coveted and prestigious cybersecurity awards. Selected by leading infosec experts, winners were revealed at the RSA Conference 2021.

"This accolade highlights Skybox as the best next-generation solution for vulnerability and threat management. It represents our technology advantages over competitors - including accurate and customizable risk scores that identify critical vulnerabilities, exploitable assets, and the most effective remediation options," said Gidi Cohen, CEO and founder, Skybox Security. "Skybox shifts the focus of security posture management programs from reactive to proactive, finding latent threats that are hiding in plain sight. Rather than trying to coordinate multiple, disparate security tools, enterprises need a single platform that can do this quickly and at scale with limited resources."

A new era of security defined by preventionToday's cyberattacks gain access to critical enterprise assets by exploiting exposed vulnerabilities across the attack surface, including medium- and low-severity vulnerabilities which are typically ignored by security teams as "not important to fix." After slipping through small and unguarded cracks, bad actors move laterally through networks resulting in high-impact and high-profit attacks.

Skybox illuminates a new path forward with the industry's most advanced exposure analysis that helps security teams identify and proactively remediate critical attack vectors ahead of the incident. This analysis is possible by bringing together disparate data repositories into a network model that provides a dynamic representation of hybrid environments across corporate networks, private cloud, public cloud, and operational technology (OT). Through attack simulation on the model, security teams can walk the path of potential breaches and develop the ideal remediation strategy that reduces the most risk.

"Skybox Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Skybox Security is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment."

Skybox is the only platform that gives enterprise teams the ability to collectively visualize and analyze hybrid and multi-cloud networks. The platform unifies vulnerability management and policy management capabilities to establish mature, consistent, and enterprise-wide security posture management programs.

By combining the threat intelligence feed from Skybox Research Lab with rich context acquired across the corporate security and technology stacks, Skybox calculates a unique risk score that highlights critical vulnerabilities on important assets and places a higher priority on those critical vulnerabilities that are exploited in the wild and are exposed to threat actors. This unique approach allows security teams to proactively focus on remediating the vulnerabilities with the highest exposure risk.

