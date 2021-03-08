Set on the final homesites within Covenant Hills at Ladera Ranch in south Orange County, California, The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) has announced Sky Ranch Collection, a limited offering of eight custom-quality residences with exceptional...

Set on the final homesites within Covenant Hills at Ladera Ranch in south Orange County, California, The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) has announced Sky Ranch Collection, a limited offering of eight custom-quality residences with exceptional architecture and dramatic views. Sales for Sky Ranch Collection, which will be the last homes to be built in Covenant Hills, are expected to begin in late March.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005011/en/

Sky Ranch at Covenant Hills, Ladera Ranch. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW HOME was presented with the opportunity to acquire the final eight homesites after the successful completion of its Sky Ranch neighborhood last year. The new Collection will carry on the award-winning tradition NEW HOME established with the previous enclave of 28 luxury residences designed by EBTA Architects. Sky Ranch was highly acclaimed for its designs, earning the honor for Best Architectural Series at the prestigious SoCal Awards in 2019.

The one- and two-story homes of Sky Ranch Collection, also designed by EBTA, will offer more than 4,500 square feet of living space with up to six bedrooms, up to six- and one-half baths and included bonus room. The homesites are some of the most spacious in the region with an average of more than 13,000 square feet, allowing homeowners to maximize indoor/outdoor living with courtyard spaces and loggias. NEW HOME's on-site Design Studio will work with homeowners to tailor every aspect of their home, inside and out, to best suit their lifestyles. Prices for homes in the Collection are anticipated to start in the low to mid $2 millions.

Additional features in the Sky Ranch Collection include Home HQ office designs—ideal for those working from home—Master Chef kitchen package and NEW HOME's EVO home technology suite, allowing homeowners to personalize their residences with progressive living and smart home solutions. The architecture was inspired by a new definition of contemporary ranch living with Coastal Colonial, Spanish Revival, Craftsman and San Juan Rustic designs that frame open floorplans and scenic views with natural elements of wood and stone.

Surrounded by natural beauty and panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and rolling hills of San Juan Capistrano, the remaining eight homesites are situated throughout varied locations and provide access to an abundance of outdoor ranch amenities including pools, parks, water parks, tennis courts, tot lots, picnic areas and miles of hiking and biking trails that connect to Doheny Beach.

"Leading design is one of the core pillars of our Company Credo and it defines how we approach the planning of every home we build," said A.J. Jarvis, President, Southern California for NEW HOME. "We are proud to be the builder to complete Covenant Hills, one of the premier luxury residential communities in the western U.S."

Those interested in a new home at Sky Ranch Collection are encouraged to visit www.SkyRanchNWHM.com to register and receive updates on purchasing opportunities.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NWHM." It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of "The Eliant" for providing the Best Overall Customer Experience in North America in the Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards. NEW HOME has won hundreds of awards in the homebuilding industry for its design and planning excellence, dozens of "Community of the Year" awards, and was recognized five straight years for creating the best community or master plan in all the United States. For more information, visit NWHM.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005011/en/