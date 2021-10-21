Skrill USA Enhances Digital Wallet For IGaming

Skrill USA, the digital wallet from leading specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), today unveiled a major product revamp to make it easier and faster than ever to wager online with iGaming brands.

With Paysafe's Q4 2020 research revealing that U.S. sports bettors consider fast and frictionless payments the top factor when choosing an online sportsbook (and more important than brand reputation, odds, sports markets, and bonuses), Skrill USA has responded to better support operators and their customers. For the NFL football season, it now takes seconds for new and existing Skrill customers to register or log-in, fund their player account and start wagering. Through Skrill, players can fund a wager direct from their bank account via instant online bank transfer, and also load funds to the wallet balance using a credit or debit card, and paysafecard or Paysafecash eCash solutions.

The iOS, Android, and desktop Skrill applications have been enhanced with a state-of-the-art 'look and feel' and streamlined UX developed to meet the needs of the casual or VIP player on-the-go in 2021. The all-new 'tiled' display centralizes the vital info a player needs to deposit, ensuring the payments experience is quicker and uninterrupted.

Following a frictionless registration process for first-time Skrill users, their bank accounts are rapidly yet securely linked to their Skrill accounts to allow instant deposits, and with funds fully guaranteed to gaming operators by Skrill. Alternatively, Skrill customers can simply enter their credit or debit card info or use either paysafecard or Paysafecash, which are both available at thousands of U.S. in-store retailers, to seamlessly fund their Skrill accounts, and then deposit to wager with iGaming brands.

For returning players, the depositing process is even simpler. The log-in page's 'remember me' functionality allows customers to skip straight to funding their deposit, now taking a single click, streamlining the ability of customers to rapidly repeat a deposit.

Receiving payouts is just as simple, with winnings accessible to players in their Skrill account in real time. Payouts can be spent online and offline using the Skrill Visa® Prepaid Card 1, withdrawn directly as cash at an ATM or transferred into players' linked bank accounts. Customers can even decide to invest their winnings directly into cryptocurrency through Skrill's integrated crypto exchange feature.

Paul Jardon, CEO and CFO of Skrill USA, Inc., said: "We're excited to roll-out a major product upgrade for our digital wallet. Players using Skrill USA to wager with U.S. iGaming brands will enjoy the wallet's sophisticated user experience and find it's faster than ever before to make a deposit and to receive payouts of their winnings."

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, commented: "Payments are one of the main pillars of customer conversion for U.S. iGaming brands. With an unparalleled payments experience, the new Skrill USA digital wallet will give operators an edge when it comes to customer acquisition and retention - we feel it's a game changer for the increasingly competitive U.S. market."

1 The Skrill Visa ® Prepaid Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc.

About Skrill USA, Inc.

Skrill USA has been making digital payments simple, secure and quick since 2001. We're an acknowledged world-leader in developing global payment solutions for people's business and pleasure, whether they're depositing funds on a gaming site, buying online or sending money to family and friends. We also meet the needs of businesses worldwide, helping them build a global customer base and drive growth.

The assets, liabilities, and results of operations of Skrill USA are consolidated in Paysafe Limited's consolidated financial statements; however, Paysafe Limited has no direct equity ownership in Skrill USA.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of U.S. $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. The company now supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 18 different jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

