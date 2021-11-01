Skorpios Technologies Names Christopher Boling As Chief Financial Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., an integrated silicon photonics company, today announced the addition of Christopher Boling as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In his new role at Skorpios, Boling will oversee all aspects of finance and accounting for the Company.

Boling has over 25 years in finance, accounting, and audit experience, working most recently as CFO for Xymogen, Inc, a contract manufacturer serving the health sciences industry. Prior experience includes several technology companies where Boling served as CFO including Alternate Health Corp, ERCAM Solar Trackers, and EOS of North America. Prior to that, Boling served in several positions in accounting and internal audit beginning his career at Price Waterhouse. Boling holds a Certified Public Accountant license and several professional certifications in IFRS, Six-Sigma, and project management.

"I am excited to welcome Chris to the team," said Skorpios Co-Founder and CEO Stephen Krasulick. "He brings outstanding experience funding and scaling a variety of technology related businesses. He will play a critical role in helping us to grow our silicon photonics platform business to address marketspaces in data centers, autonomous vehicles, and anticipated new markets."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Skorpios at such a time bringing a revolutionary technology platform to market," Boling added. "I look forward to working with such an innovative company as we revolutionize the optoelectronics industry."

About Skorpios Technologies, Inc.

Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios' unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com.

