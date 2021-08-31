Sklar Kirsh Partners Jeffrey Sklar And Robbin Itkin Named Legal Visionaries

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh announced today that its Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey A. Sklar and Partner Robbin Itkin have been recognized as visionaries in Business of Law: Trends, Updates & Visionaries , a special feature published this week by L.A. Times B2B Publishing. The feature recognizes select attorneys for their contributions and leadership within their firms, the legal profession and the community at large.

"Robbin and Jeff are outstanding lawyers who look for ways to go above and beyond for their clients," said Sklar Kirsh Co-Founding Partner Andrew Kirsh, who chairs the firm's Real Estate Practice.

The special feature reports Sklar Kirsh LLP "is a preeminent boutique law firm in Los Angeles that has grown to 36 attorneys from its humble beginnings when Sklar left Big Law to start a solo practice in 2010." This year, Sklar Kirsh LLP achieved the 'Best Places to Work' status by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Itkin, a Partner in the firm's Bankruptcy practice, is known as a problem solver. She is a certified mediator for the Central District of California District and Bankruptcy Courts. She has restructured billions of dollars of debt and forged resolutions in both numerous complex Chapter 11 cases and restructurings outside of the courtroom. Acknowledged by The New York Times for her compassion, Itkin leads new, healthy and distressed companies and high-profile individuals, to negotiate, and resolve without litigation if possible, their most critical financial and personal issues, including those impacted by the fragile economic straits of others. Itkin has protected the claims and interests of debtors, creditors, lenders, equity, boards, principals, purchasers, and trustees in a variety of corporate restructurings, bankruptcies and out of court resolutions involving most industries, including victims of fraud and Ponzi scheme matters. She serves as a director on professional and community boards such as Women's Leadership Council of Los Angeles, City of Hope National Medical Center and the Los Angeles Chapter of CARE (Credit Abuse Resistance Education).

Sklar chairs his firm's Corporate Practice and sits on its Management Committee. In his law practice, Sklar advises individuals, business owners and executives, early-stage companies and large corporations, regularly serving in a consigliere role as outside general counsel and business strategist. "His clients look to him for counsel in the most challenging situations, which he helps resolve using legal acumen, foresight and sound practical advice," says the publication. Sklar has extensive experience representing clients in media and entertainment, family office, technology, market research, medical devices, restaurants and hospitality. He is active in the Los Angeles community and serves on the Advisory Board for the Transactional Lawyering Institute of Loyola Law School as well as the Board of Directors of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Western Region, de Toledo High School and Stephen S. Wise Temple.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

