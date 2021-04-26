Sklar Kirsh Partner Robbin Itkin Among Los Angeles' Most Influential Women Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh announced today that Robbin L. Itkin has been selected as an honoree in the Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The Journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels writes " Los Angeles is truly a national leader when it comes to influential women - and the field of law is no exception." The women named in the special issue "have been recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

"Robbin is a fantastic bankruptcy lawyer and colleague," said Sklar Kirsh Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey A. Sklar, who chairs the firm's Corporate practice. "Our clients receive a tremendous benefit from Robbin's deep knowledge and exceptional ability to solve thorny issues. We are excited for her to receive such a distinguished recognition."

In the special feature published today, the Los Angeles Business Journal notes Itkin's experience "restructuring billions of dollars of debt includes insolvency resolutions in chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside the courtroom. As a mediator, Itkin uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits. Experienced at representing a range of parties in the bankruptcy process, Itkin has protected the claims and interests of debtors, creditors', equity and bondholders' committees, purchasers, and trustees in corporate restructurings and bankruptcies."

Itkin, a Partner in Sklar Kirsh's Bankruptcy practice group, is commended in the publication, stating "her industry experience spans real state, entertainment, sports, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and hospitality. Many of her clients are high-profile individuals in entertainment, sports, and business. She discreetly guides them through out-of-court workouts and financial transactions, often advising at all stages of business growth and on early signs of distress."

Prior to joining Sklar Kirsh, Itkin was a partner with DLA Piper and at Liner LLP, where she served as chair of its Business Solutions and Financial Restructuring Group. Previously, she also led the West Coast business and financial restructuring team at Steptoe & Johnson LLP.

Itkin's excellence in complex matters has earned her recognition as a Chambers USA-ranked attorney in restructuring. Super Lawyers has featured her since 2005 and has named her among Southern California's Top 50 Women lawyers and Top 100 lawyers. Itkin was the recipient in 2013 of the Century City Bar Association's "Bankruptcy Lawyer of the Year" award and was featured on the inaugural list of LawDragon's 2020 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.

Complementing her legal practice, Itkin is active in a variety of associations and organizations within the business and legal communities, including serving on the board of City of Hope National Medical Center.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation.

