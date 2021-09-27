SKITTLES® "Brings Back Lime" To Original Packs

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the moment SKITTLES fans have been waiting eight years for. Today, the SKITTLES brand announced that its infamous Lime flavor candies are returning to the rainbow permanently in SKITTLES Original packs. Original Flavor packs featuring Lime will start popping up on shelves in October 2021 with national roll-out over the next few months.

Since first introducing the Five Fruity Flavors in 1979, Lime was the staple green SKITTLES flavor until it was replaced with Green Apple in 2013, which broke the hearts of Lime fans everywhere. Since then, there has been a lively debate about which flavor reigns supreme, with the majority of fans vocal about their desire for Lime to return to the rainbow. In fact, there has been over 130,000 mentions from fans on social talking about SKITTLES Lime. Now, the SKITTLES brand is answering fans' pleas by permanently bringing back Lime and returning SKITTLES Original packs to their full glory.

"It's no secret that Lime has been a hot topic for SKITTLES fans since we replaced them with Green Apple back in 2013. Green Apple has had a good run, but the fans have spoken and it's time for Lime to return to the rainbow," said Fernando Rodrigues, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager. "What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavor? The joy of Lime can't be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good."

Both Original and Sour packs of SKITTLES will now contain Orange, Lemon, Grape, Strawberry and of course, Lime. Fans can find Lime starting this fall across a variety of pack sizes including 1.8 oz single packs and 3.6 oz Share Size.

For more SKITTLES news and to hear what else the brand has planned to celebrate the return of Lime, visit @SKITTLES on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook or use #TasteTheRainbow to join in on the conversation.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATEDFor more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass , inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com . Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skittles-brings-back-lime-to-original-packs-301385648.html

SOURCE Mars Wrigley Confectionery