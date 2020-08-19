SkipTheDishes And McCain Talk Spud Sales Amidst Decreased Demand During COVID-19

In celebration of National Potato Day and hard-working potato farmers across the country, Canada's largest food delivery app and the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products team up to provide consumption data WINNIPEG, MB, Aug.

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - While Canadian potato producers were met with a dramatic decline in demand during COVID-19 as a result of restaurant and hospitality closures, SkipTheDishes saw its customers order 72% more potato products during COVID-19 than before the pandemic.

In celebration of National Potato Day and hard-working potato farmers across the country, Skip and McCain Foods Canada have dug up potato consumption stats:

Potatoes for delivery. Since the beginning of COVID-19, Skip has sold nearly 7 million pounds of potato products on its network! In weight, that's the equivalent of over 600 elephants.

Canadians love potatoes. 1 in every 4 orders at restaurants include a potato item 1. New Brunswick potato orders skyrocketed. While potato sales on Skip increased 72% across Canada during COVID-19, New Brunswick saw the sharpest increase with 102% more orders containing potatoes.

"Across Canada, we knew changing demand as a result of COVID-19 would impact our potato farmers. We have been encouraging Canadians to eat more potato products to help our farmers through our #FrenchFriesFeedFarmers campaign. As well, food delivery platforms like SkipTheDishes have become an important part of potato sales during this time of need. This is why McCain introduced McCain SureCrisp™ fries designed to stay crisp through delivery, so consumers can enjoy famous McCain quality in a delivery fry," said Danielle Barran, President, McCain Foods Canada.

Amidst the initial lockdown measures during COVID-19, demand for Canadian-produced potatoes declined as restaurants and bars closed their doors to help flatten the curve, leaving farmers across the country with millions of pounds of surplus product.

While Canadians came together to support their local restaurants and relied upon food delivery as a tool for physical distancing, restaurants on the SkipTheDishes network provided a medium for potato sales and helped channel potatoes through the supply chain despite decreased overall demand.

With many restaurants across the country opening their doors as governments ease closure requirements, Canadians are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses and farmers with one easy solution: enjoy some fries.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 26,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

About McCain Foods

Founded by the McCain brothers in Florenceville, NB, in 1957, McCain Foods has been a family-owned business since day one, the ultimate result of several generations of potato farming. The McCain brothers had one goal when they set out on this venture: to bring wholesome food to the tables of Canadian families. That goal stands today, and McCain works tirelessly with over 130 farming families in New Brunswick, Manitoba and Alberta to do so with sustainable farming and environmental responsibility. Every step of the way, McCain has remained proudly Canadian — and is equally proud to have helped its hometown of Florenceville become the French Fry Capital of the World.

