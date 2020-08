SkinCare Colorado Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the Denver, Colorado market through its partnership with SkinCare Colorado.

Founded in 2007 by Nancy Krywonis, MD, SkinCare Colorado has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in Denver and surrounding communities. Dr. Krywonis has joined Epiphany in connection with this partnership. Dr. Krywonis is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree at the University of Manitoba School of Medicine and completed her dermatology residency at the University of Minnesota.

Dr. Krywonis commented, "We are extremely excited to form this partnership with Epiphany Dermatology. Our organizations are well-aligned in our commitment to clinical excellence and access to great dermatologic care. Our location and excellent staff will remain unchanged. Accessibility, personalized care, and commitment to our community will remain our top priority well into the future."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, "We are excited to welcome Dr. Krywonis and her team to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Krywonis, we were pleased to learn she is as committed as we are in delivering clinical excellence to the Denver community. Dr. Krywonis and her team care for patients in a very thoughtful way, and this is a nice opportunity to further expand our provider network and improve access to exceptional dermatologic care in Denver. "

Through this partnership, Dr. Krywonis and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, finance, IT, and many other support services.

Mr. Pusta further commented that, "Despite unprecedented COVID-related challenges in healthcare and the broader economy, we remain fully committed to investing in our growth and are well-funded to do so. Since inception we have grown the right way, with a common-sense focus on sound operations and true integration, so that we can truly support our dermatologists and share the best practices that each partner brings to Epiphany. As an example, that approach has allowed us to collaboratively manage COVID-related challenges more safely and soundly. Likewise, our approach results in a resilient financial profile, which in turn allows us to weather the economic storm to be there for our patients and partners well into the future."

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to exceptional dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 51 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

