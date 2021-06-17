Skin Concerns? Derm-Powered Community Provides Answers

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Box By Dr Ava ,the first dermatologist- curated, results-driven skincare subscription box, today announces its community for members of The Box by Dr Ava .

The Box by Dr Ava Communityis a central place where members can discuss and ask questions about specific products (and get personal answers!); talk wellness, beauty, fitness and nutrition; and get support and advice for all skin concerns. There's also the option of having real-time tele-aesthetic consultations with Dr Ava's team.

"My goal is to make dermatological curated skincare and advice accessible and approachable," says Dr Ava. "During the first four weeks of the pandemic, my medical team and I virtually treated 300+ patients while our physical offices were shut down. The pandemic gave me perspective on how I want to take care of all patients, including those with aesthetic and skin needs while at home."

Member Perks:

A virtual space to chat with other members and discuss skincare products/experiences

Access to the team at The Box by Dr Ava for skincare questions and advice

Invitations to private events and special offers, including monthly live events on social platforms with Dr Ava or guest speakers

Access to private events, offers and sales

Redness, wrinkles, itching, dark spots, bumps, dryness, tone—when you have skin concerns, who answers your questions? While a simple Google query can return oodles of skin-related info, 99% of the time it's going to fall short - or freak you out. A visit to the derm isn't always convenient, but it's certainly the best way to truly discern what's going on with your skin.

The Box by Dr Ava is the first dermatologist-curated skincare subscription box that introduces consumers to skincare and wellness products hand-selected by Dr Ava. Along with the subscription comes another unique MAJOR benefit.

Join the community on Thursday, June 17th at 11am PST for an in-depth discussion.

The Box by Dr Ava Community meets regularly; visit our Facebook page for more information facebook.com/theboxbydrava

About The Box By Dr AvaThe Box By Dr Ava is the only physician curated subscription box and service that reaches consumers at their doorsteps. When you subscribe, you enjoy access not only to products, but to a professional team through exclusive digital events, a private community that answers and encourages conversation about skincare, and tele-aesthetic consultations.

