Skimmer Surpasses 2,500 Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimmer, the global leader in Pool Service Software (SaaS Platform and App), announced that it has surpassed 2,500 active customers. Skimmer customers have used the platform to service over 500,000 pools in the United States, Canada and Australia. Skimmer's 100% annual growth rate reflects the pool service industry's trend of adopting user-friendly, scalable pool service software that enables a new level of efficiency, professionalism, and profitability in the industry.

We are very proud of how we've maintained our first-class customer support while our customer base doubles each year.

"We felt like there was significant growth opportunity when we invested in Skimmer nine months ago," says Pete Freeland, Executive Chairman of Skimmer. "But growing from 1,500 customers to 2,500 in less than a year has even exceeded our expectations - especially when you consider we haven't even released some of the great features we've been developing."

Skimmer's CEO, Jack Nelson, commented "We are incredibly proud of how we've been able to maintain our first-class customer and technical support while our customer base doubles each year. It's very gratifying to see how quickly our customers can grow their businesses and reduce their expenses once they start using our product. The expectations of pool owners continue to grow, and we love that our features enable even our smallest customers to deliver professional services and meet those expectations."

In addition to hitting customer milestones, Skimmer is celebrating a number of other achievements since Skimmer's inception:

500,000 Pools Serviced

1 Million Work Orders Completed

15 Million Pool Service Route Stops Completed

50 Million Readings & Dosages Entered

Product features & enhancements launching in Q3 2021 include Skimmer Payments & Invoicing, Android app performance enhancements, simplification of one-time route moves, and adding mileage & hours worked to pool tech labor report - as well as other enhancements that help save time and effort. Nelson added "we've tripled the size of our development team in nine months and are really excited about all of the new features and tools we are building for our customers."

About Skimmer Skimmer's category-defining Pool Service Software Platform has helped over 2,500 pool service and repair businesses engage efficiently and professionally with over 500,000 pool & spa owners. The SaaS platform provides pool service and repair businesses of all sizes access to features that simplify work orders, route optimization, pool tech management, billing and invoicing, customer communication, and payments. Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app. ™ Learn more at getskimmer. com

