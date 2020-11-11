Skillz To Participate In J.P. Morgan's Global Technology, Media, And Telecom In Asia Virtual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillz Inc. ("Skillz"), the leading mobile games platform connecting players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition, today announced that its CEO and founder, Andrew Paradise, will participate at J.P. Morgan's virtual Global Technology, Media, and Telecom in Asia Conference being held November 16-18, 2020.

Paradise will be participating in a panel titled "How Esports are Reshaping the Gaming Landscape in Asia and Globally" on November 16, 2020, at 10:15am HKT / November 15, 2020, at 6:15pm PST.

Access to a live audio webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will be available through the "Investors" section of the Skillz website at www.skillz.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology , Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. On September 2, 2020, Skillz entered into a business combination agreement with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FEAC, FEAC.U and FEAC WS). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company intends to change its name to Skillz and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "SKLZ." www.skillz.com

